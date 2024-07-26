Preservation proposed in Galena

GALENA — The village is looking into preserving historical structures.

“Mayor Jeff Kinnell reported that the Village has been working with Nathan Bell of the Ohio History Connection to look at preserving and protecting historical structures and to help establish state and federal funding,” said the council meeting minutes for April 22. “This initiative will likely steer the Village towards establishing a Preservation Commission, which will require future legislation.”

Galena was founded in 1809, and its Historical Foundation was organized in 2012. It meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month in the village hall.

April 22 was also a public hearing for M/I Homes of Central Ohio, LLC to purchase property and be part of the Galena New Community Authority district. This was later unanimously passed by council.

A council meeting was scheduled on May 20. That meeting’s agenda included the creation of 10 incentive districts. The July 22 council meeting will now be on July 29.

Galena Village Council consists of Mayor Jeff Kinnell, Gillian Doucette, Chris Durrence, Mike Fry, Zach Hopper, President Kathy Krupa and Josh Porter. Also attending are Fiscal Officer Michelle Dearth, Solicitor Ken Molnar, Village Administrator Jean Sylvester and Maintenance Director Ted Roshon. They typically meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers of the Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., Galena.

In other village news, Miller Park was updated with new playground equipment in May, and last year saw the opening of its newest and largest park, John Bland Park. It is named after longtime resident and water board member Bland, who has served Galena for nearly 60 years. The park entrance is on Fescue Road, between Bodkin Lane and Admiral Drive. Parking will be along Fescue Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had a meeting on April 17, a public hearing for an amendment to the Village of Galena Zoning Ordinance. Their meetings of May 15 and June 22 were canceled. The July 17 Zoning meeting has been canceled, but a special meeting will be on Aug. 7.

The Planning and Zoning Commission consists of Pete Casuccio, Alison Cherubini-Hillyer, Tim Erb, Mike Fry, and Galena Mayor Jeff Kinnell. Village Zoning Inspector Levi Koehler was also present. They typically meet at 7 p.m. in the village hall, 109 Harrison St., Galena.

For more information about the village, see galenaohio.gov (website), Village of Galena (Facebook), The Village of Galena (YouTube) or Village of Galena (Instagram).

