Symphony announces new executive director Coy

The Central Ohio Symphony is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Coy as its new Executive Director. Coy will collaborate with Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and the Board of Trustees to present the orchestra’s annual season of five subscription concerts and an active schedule of educational activities and special events, including the free concert at the City of Delaware’s annual 4th of July celebration.

“Ben is an innovative leader with broad experience in the music industry,” said Board President Don Gliebe. “We are excited for the Central Ohio Symphony’s next chapter with Ben at the helm.”

Coy, a Columbus native, previously served as a music professor at South Texas College. He has worked with numerous orchestras across the country and has performed with the Central Ohio Symphony on several occasions. He earned his doctorate at Ohio State after earlier degrees at Northwestern University and the Chicago College for Performing Arts. Ben will officially take over as Executive Director on August 1.

“The Central Ohio Symphony plays an important role in the community,” said Coy. “I look forward to building on the Symphony’s momentum and showcasing the cultural richness of Delaware.”

Coy succeeds Warren W. Hyer, who managed the orchestra for 33 years. Hyer, who has played with the orchestra since its founding in 1978, will continue as principal timpanist.

The Central Ohio Symphony’s 46th season will begin with its Season Debut concert on October 12, 2024, in Gray Chapel Auditorium.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.