Commissioners renew property-tax rollback

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to renew the 0.5-mill property-tax rollback it originally enacted two years ago. This second one-year renewal, based on current property valuations, would provide nearly $6.7 million in tax relief to Delaware County property owners during the upcoming tax year.

“There is a recognition on the part of the commissioners that this is a difficult time for taxpayers due to historically high inflation,” said Commissioner Gary Merrell, president of this year’s Board of Commissioners. “This will be the third year we are able to enact a rollback and, over these three tax years, the total relief provided is nearly $18 million.”

The original rollback enacted by the commissioners in 2022 provided $4.8 million in tax relief, while it totaled $6.5 million last year. The Delaware County Auditor’s Office has estimated that the 2024 rollback will provide $6,687,669 in tax relief.

“I am pleased we have the ability and the resources to offer this rollback, while maintaining the quality and breadth of services that we must provide our residents and property owners,” Commissioner Barb Lewis said.

Commissioner Jeff Benton added, “This is an action that is made possible by the strong financial management practices that guide our entire organization. We recognize that these are unique times and, though we cannot guarantee we will continue to be able to roll this millage back, we certainly hope this helps our constituents.”

Submitted by Delaware County.