Delaware County Property Transfers

1169 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Cohen, Jennifer & Jeffrey, $721,269

201 Fairway Rd, Delaware, Pridemore, Peggy S To: Red Feather Homes Llc, $172,500

9380 Clermont Blvd, Powell, Rayaprolu, Sarvani To: Moulton, Alseta T & Philman G, $336,900

6207 Brandon Dr, Lewis Center, Kuchibhatla, Suresh & Josyula, Aparna To: Yelchuri, Kiran Kumar, $480,000

362 Aylesbury Dr, Westerville, Fuller @ 3 To: Stough, Kevin, $475,100

8218 Wildflower Dr, Powell, Bryant, Gregory L & Lisa G To: Desai, Ronak & Roush, Ashley Brooke, $579,000

7501 Crossing Pl, Lewis Center, Barclay, Clint A & Marguerith To: Hemmelgarn, Jennifer, $520,000

5544 Whitestone Trce, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Thayyil, Nandana Reshi & Sukumaran, Suraj Kumar, $660,000

3974 Autumn Grove Dr, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Gaddam, Geethanjali, $827,640

3975 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Koloff, Chris R & Sharon L To: Kindell, Douglas W, $565,000

8518 Stonewoods Ln, Powell, Vaigl, James & Delores To: Finch, Vicky L, $350,000

7536 Indian Creek Way, Powell, Cravey, Susan & Donald Neill To: Averesch, Allyse & Malooly Skyler, $520,000

388 Western Dreamer Dr, Delaware, Phan, Giang Truong & Nguyen, Nga Thi To: Disantis, Sandra M, $338,000

687 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center, Henson, Jonathan P To: Frangos, Dana, $366,000

5322 St Andrews Dr, Westerville, Raber, Richard D & Balmaseda, Ana May To: Faia, Daniel A & Dawn, $625,000

484 Federal Cir, Delaware, Boyce, Sharon B To: Dulaney, Carter, $292,000

4708 Chantry Dr, Galena, Loken, Dwight D & Kathy S To: Pallithanam, Greena S & Scaria A, $1,050,000

379 Justice Way, Lewis Center, James, Dan M & Kidd, Michelle M To: Shah, Jennifer & Azhar, $505,000

6882 Davis-Kirk Rd, Richwood, Granlee, Elizabeth D To: Bart, Daniel & Nancy, $268,000

1629 Cromwill Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Savre, Jared R & Feeney Erin E, $667,913

8451 Horseshoe Rd, Ashley, Perna, Christopher & Phillips, Danielle To: Inspire Trust Company Trustee, $349,900

7059 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Leo, Trenton & Brooke, $473,450

7053 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sparks, Anthony M & Melissa K, $499,620

9120 Muirkirk Dr, Dublin, Hyrne, Susan Anne & Keiser, Michael W To: Montgomery, Donald Freemont Jr & Nancy Lynn, $380,000

4034 Golden Crest Ct, Powell, Shah, Jigna Sanidh @ 4 To: Shah, Jigna Sanidh & Sanidh Bhupendrabhai, $56,250

429 N Three B’s & K Rd, Sunbury, Mckissick, Paul N To: Minard, Mark, $585,000