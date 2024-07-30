Child dies in Concord Township crash

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 4-year-old Saturday afternoon in Concord Township.

The patrol reported Saturday that the crash occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Moore Road at state Route 745 in Concord Township.

According to the patrol, Bugi Jung, 40, of Powell, was driving a 2025 black Honda Pilot eastbound on Moore Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango, driven by Courtney B. Frederick, 47, of Ostrander, that was northbound on SR 745.

The patrol reports the Pilot traveled off the eastbound side of SR 745 striking a mailbox, fire hydrant, tree and overturning. The Durango traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Jung was in the Pilot with Limyoon Jung, 41, and a 4-year-old male child. Frederick was in the Durango with Christopher Frederick, 53, along with three children, ages 7, 9 and 16.

The 4-year-old child from the Pilot was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Lewis Center where he succumbed to his injuries, the patrol reported. The patrol said Bugi and Limyoon Jung were both transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

Courtney and Christopher Frederick as well as the 16-year-old child were taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 7- and 9-year-old children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The patrol reported that none of the occupants of the Honda Pilot were wearing safety belts or restraints at the time of the crash, and all occupants of the Dodge Durango were wearing safety belts when the crash occurred.

The patrol said Saturday that the crash remains under investigation and reported that “impairment and distractions are unknown at this time.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported it was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS and Concord Township Fire and EMS.