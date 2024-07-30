Road work continues to impact US 36/SR 37

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 has information about its projects in Delaware County in its current weekly Construction Update.

The latest is impact is on Thursday (Aug. 1) for Interstate 71. ODOT said that I-71 northbound and southbound “traffic will be routed via the exit ramp to U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 back to I-71 on Thursday, August 1 from 10 p.m. — 6 a.m. for bridge work.”

For those who travel along U.S. 36/SR 37, there is a temporary traffic pattern at the interchange for the bridge construction. This began on July 18, when ODOT said traffic was “switched onto the south half of the 36/37 bridge over 71, with the north half of the bridge closed. Eastbound traffic will remain reduced to 1 lane, and westbound traffic reduced to 2 lanes. Left turns from U.S. 36/SR 37 to the I-71 on-ramps are restricted, temporary U-turn lanes are in use at Wilson Road and in front of McDonald’s for U.S. 36 traffic seeking access to the I-71 on-ramps, U.S. 36 Westbound is reduced to two lanes, U.S. 36 Eastbound is reduced to one lane, turning movements for traffic on the I-71 off-ramps will be maintained.”

Also on 36/37, South Galena Road was closed at that intersection starting July 8 for 100 days for improvements. The detour is South Galena Road to Cheshire Road to 3Bs and K Road to U.S. 36.

Finally, moving west to the Point, ODOT said, “U.S. 36/SR 37 is reduced to one lane in each direction between the railroad bridge and Sky View Lane/Glennwood Commons. Eastbound traffic will be shifted north, with both directions of traffic maintained in the existing westbound lanes. This traffic pattern will remain in place through Summer 2024 as part of widening the route and reconstructing the railroad bridge over US 36/SR 37. Access to driveways and property will be maintained, however left turns will be restricted for driveways as well as Bowtown Road traffic during peak travel times (7–9 a.m., 4–6 p.m.). Left turns at State Route 521 will be maintained throughout the phase.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Route 23 was reduced to a single lane in each direction for two weeks to replace a culvert. “Stratford Road at U.S. 23 is closed with traffic being detoured via Meeker Way,” ODOT said.

Lastly, “State Route 315 between Hard Road and U.S. 23 will have various overnight lane restrictions from 7 p.m. — 5 a.m. through Fall 2024 for paving. Two-way traffic will be maintained via flaggers.”

For more information, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov.

