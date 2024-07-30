SourcePoint earns accreditation from Standards of Excellence Institute

SourcePoint earned the Seal of Excellence from the Standards for Excellence Institute® for successfully completing the rigorous accreditation program. The Institute is a national initiative dedicated to promoting the highest standards of ethics and accountability in nonprofit governance, management, and operations. Being an accredited nonprofit sets SourcePoint apart as a top performer in the nonprofit field and allows all stakeholders to be confident in its program quality, accountability and transparency, and commitment to best practices.

“The accreditation program required a review of all aspects of our operations, including everything from official minutes for board meetings to personnel policies and program evaluations,” said Fara Waugh, CEO. “The results prove we excel in management, fundraising, and fiscal practices and is a wonderful achievement by all the team members involved.”

Being accredited demonstrates that SourcePoint has met all the requirements that are included in the Standards for Excellence®. SourcePoint completed a thorough three-part application process, including a review by Standards for Excellence Institute® staff, a second review from an experienced team of peer reviewers, and a third and final review by the national Standards for Excellence® Council, which comprises professionals with extensive nonprofit experience, and specialized expertise in areas such as legal, finance, or human resources.

This is SourcePoint’s fourth time receiving this accreditation, which is in place for five years.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.