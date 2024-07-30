Zoo hires new senior VP of external affairs

Harman

POWELL – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds are excited to announce the appointment of Brian Harman as the new senior vice president of external affairs. In his role, Harman will provide strategic leadership and guidance for the Marketing, Communications, Events and Promotions, Philanthropy, Corporate Partnerships, Community Engagement, and Governmental Relations teams.

“I am honored to join the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds and to have the opportunity to contribute to their important mission,” said Harman. “My family and I live just a few miles away from the zoo, and with an aspiring veterinarian in our house, we have visited often. I am delighted to be a part of such an amazing organization that is making a difference for wildlife while inspiring future generations. As part of being among the top zoos and conservation institutions in the country, we have a great opportunity and responsibility to serve our community and protect wildlife locally and globally. Together with our team and supporters, I look forward to sharing the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds’ critical work and impact with the world.”

Harman holds a bachelor’s degree in political communication from Ohio University and brings more than 22 years of experience in strategic nonprofit management, serving prominent organizations and their vital missions. Most recently, Harman served as the president and CEO of the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, where he led the organization through significant milestones, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic while exceeding fundraising goals and launching new initiatives.

Senior leadership from the Columbus Zoo, as well as representatives from the Board of Directors, worked with BroadView Talent Partners, a minority-owned business nationally recognized for its expertise in DEI-related talent acquisition, retention, and leadership development, to identify a nationwide pool of executive candidates. Their innovative and winning strategies helped the zoo select from an impressive slate of top-notch candidates.

“We are grateful to BroadView Talent Partners for their exceptional work in identifying such a talented pool of candidates,” said Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds. “We are excited to welcome Brian Harman to our team. His extensive leadership experience and proven track record in fundraising strategy, non-profit management, and strategic planning will be instrumental in driving positive change as we further our mission of Empowering People. Saving Wildlife.,” added Schmid.

Prior to his role at the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, Harman held various leadership positions at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, and the American Cancer Society. His strengths and passions include corporate and community partnerships, volunteer board development, campaign development and management, cause-related marketing and innovation, and direct solicitation strategy.

“Brian Harman has an outstanding track record in transformative fundraising and visionary executive leadership,” said Melania DaSilva Deaver, Principal at BroadView Talent Partners. “His exceptional leadership will be pivotal in driving the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds’ commitment to inspiring and educating people about wildlife conservation, ensuring a vibrant future for the institution and the species it protects.”

Harman’s expertise in developing and managing large-scale budgets and leading diverse teams will be pivotal as he assumes his new role.

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo.