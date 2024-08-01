Maker studio adds new equipment

An Epson Surelab D1070 photo printer will be available for users to print 4-by-6, 5-by-7, and 8-by-10 full-color images on luster-finish paper. Use of the printer will range in price from 10 cents to $1, depending on the size of the photo. Courtesy photo | Delaware County District Library An 8mm/Super8 film converter is one of several new pieces of technology available at the Delaware County District Library’s Liberty Branch’s Maker Space. Courtesy photo | Delaware County District Library

The Delaware County District Library is introducing two new pieces of equipment as part of the Maker Studio at the Liberty Branch Library. Thanks to the feedback from many patrons, an 8mm/Super8 film converter and photo printer have been added to the audio/video conversion and photo conversion stations in the library’s do-it-yourself design space.

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library (FOL) secured funding from the Robert Weiler Family Fund of the Delaware County Foundation to bring these machines to the patrons of the Delaware County District Library and citizens of Delaware County.

“Many thanks to the Robert Weiler Family Fund of the Delaware County Foundation for funding the purchase of this equipment,” said FOL Fundraising Chair Suzanne Binau. “Delaware residents will enjoy using it to preserve precious family memories.”

The 8mm/Super8 film converter will allow users to bring in their own film and save it directly to an SD card, which can then be saved as a digital file in the cloud or another external storage device. The machine takes about ten minutes to convert one minute of film and will be free to use. Reservations are accepted in two-hour blocks for all audio/video conversion equipment, which is also capable of converting VHS, vinyl records and cassettes to digital formats.

The photo printer, an Epson Surelab D1070, will be available for users to print 4-by-6, 5-by-7, and 8-by-10 full-color images on luster-finish paper. Use of the printer will range in price from 10 cents to $1, depending on the size of the photo. No outside photo paper may be used at this time. Reservations are accepted in one-hour blocks for the photo conversion station, which is also capable of converting slides, negatives, and prints into digital formats.

“The addition of the photo printer pairs nicely with the rest of the photo conversion scanners so patrons can digitize their older formats and get prints of these images to share with friends and family. Of course, they can also use the machinery to simply print current digital images,” said Maker Studio Supervisor Kellen Freeman.

The Delaware County District Library’s Maker Studios are located in the Delaware and Liberty branch libraries. The studios and library staff help provide the tools and knowledge to get started on specialized STEAM equipment like 3D printers, vinyl cutters, laser cutter/engravers, sewing machines, computer design software and more.

The Maker Studio is open at both locations Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. The studios are closed for classes on Wednesdays. Reservations and more information on the DCDL Maker Studio can be found at www.delawarelibrary.org/makerstudio.