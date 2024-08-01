Time to apply for Community Enhancement Grants Program

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners have announced it is accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for its 2024 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies headquartered and operating within Delaware County.

The program has traditionally provided a total of about $250,000 each year to a wide variety of agencies. Grants are awarded through a competitive application process and the grant monies are distributed only after invoices for completed projects are submitted for reimbursement.

Applications can be completed and submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DelcoCEG2024. This link also provides information about the program requirements. A hard copy of this application/requirements document can be obtained by emailing a request to [email protected] or by calling 740-833-2115.

The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Submitted by Delaware County.