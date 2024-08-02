Central Ohio Symphony announces 46th season Morales-Matos

The Central Ohio Symphony is preparing for its 46th season with a lineup of spectacular guest artists, world and Ohio premieres, and a broad repertoire of classical music from old to new. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos, starting his 22nd year on the podium with the orchestra, will be conducting the five-concert series.

The 46th season will have five subscription concerts, three in 2024 and two in 2025. Programming will range from well-known symphonies to the fourth season of the Symphony’s nationally recognized “Play It Again” series, which gives underrepresented composers a second or third performance of their compositions.

The season will open on Oct. 12 with the program “Expanding Horizons,” for which the Symphony received its sixth NEA grant. The concert, with two Ohio premieres, will feature the renowned Dali Quartet and the Delaware Hayes High School Players performing alongside the orchestra, and will come on the heels of a week of extraordinary music-making in the Delaware City Schools between the Dali Quartet and the over 600 students in the city school’s orchestra program.

The November concert brings guest artist Caroline Scruggs back to Delaware for the world premiere of Linda Kernohan’s Theremin Concerto.

The December holiday concerts will showcase the Miami University of Ohio’s Steel Drum Band and central Ohio performer Kate Merryman, who will lead sing-alongs and other popular holiday tunes.

Violinist Dylana Jenson will be the guest soloist for the March concert, performing the Brahms Violin Concerto.

The 46th season will end in late April, spotlighting trombonist Luis Fred playing Concerto Braziliano and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

“Symphonies move in their own time scale,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “You have to line up guest artists well before the start of any season, not to mention apply for any grants often a year or more in advance. Jaime and I have planned this coming season for over two years.”

Hyer, who stepped down as executive director at the end of July, said new Executive Director Benjamin Coy will have a stunning season to start his tenure with the Symphony. “This should be exciting for Ben and exciting for the audience,” Hyer said.

The Symphony season concerts take place in Gray Chapel Auditorium on the Ohio Wesleyan campus in Delaware.

The Season 46 brochures will be mailed soon.

The Symphony is supported by the Ohio Arts Council, the City of Delaware, and through a partnership with Ohio Wesleyan University.

For more information, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org, call the Symphony at 740-362-1799, or visit the Symphony office at 20 W. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.