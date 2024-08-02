Knowles talks defense following practice two

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles walks to the locker room ahead of the spring game in Ohio Stadium on April 13. Dillon Davis | The Gazette

COLUMBUS — While large questions loom for the Ohio State offense as preseason camp gets underway, not much is left to be decided on the other side of the ball as the Buckeye defense returns a ton of talent while also adding a special player to the mix in safety Caleb Downs.

Year two under the guidance of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles proved to be a turning point for the Ohio State defense after a disastrous 2022 season. The Silver Bullets ranked second in the country in points allowed per game and third in yards allowed per game last season, and the surprise return of a host of key contributors suggests even more is in store for the defense as it enters a third year in Knowles’ scheme.

Following the second practice of camp on Friday, Knowles spoke to the media about what he expects this season, how he’s evolved in his time in Columbus, and who is challenging to fill out the two-deep depth chart when Ohio State kicks off the season against Akron on Aug. 31.

“We want to emphasize those things that we can get better at,” Knowles said of where the focus lies for a defense full of experience. “Being a Silver Bullet defense means being a top-five defense. We had some significant top-fives (last season), but not all of them. So then we look at those things that can make a difference, like the presentation of our defense. That’s a big deal. Now you can get into the details. Are we showing what we’re playing? Are we disguising?

“And then blitzing. We need to be more aggressive in terms of the calls and getting more blitzes ran and more pressures ran, getting our defensive linemen in more one-on-one matchups. When you call a blitz, I tell them it’s like running an offensive play; everyone has an assignment. It’s not even really about making plays right now. It’s just a matter of if everyone is doing the right things, and then we track that because I can’t call it if we’re not all on the right track. When you look at areas we can get better at, those are two that come to mind.”

Heading into his third year, Knowles hopes to strike a balance between the overly aggressive defense that was often torched for big plays in 2022 and last year’s unit that, while achieving the ultimate goal of preventing yards and points, never could generate a consistent presence in the backfield.

To find that balance, Knowles again noted much will ride on Ohio State’s presentation of its defense before the snap.

“A lot of that happens with disguise,” Knowles said. “But more calls out of the base look, I would say. More attack defenses out of the base look. It’s a constant adjustment and always learning and always studying because you’re at year one when we were aggressive and gave up some big plays. Year two, we were top-five in not giving up explosive plays but not as good in sacks and lost-yardage plays. It’s just a constant balance and tinkering with it.”

If there is one position Knowles still needs to identify a starter at, it is the Will linebacker position, where juniors C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles have been sharing time early in camp. Knowles said in packages that feature two linebackers on the field, Hicks and Styles are currently “neck and neck,” but he’s also looking for ways to get all three linebackers on the field with the addition of Cody Simon.

Hicks has also been seen lining up on the line of scrimmage at times during practice, and Knowles said he’s seen Hicks’ capabilities when he’s on the attack while also noting Styles can do similar things.

“We’re developing even more opportunities for that Will position because we think we have the guys to do it,” he said.

Knowles noted the depth at the nickelback position concerns him, especially with Lorenzo Styles currently banged up, which has emphasized the need to explore more three-linebacker sets while taking the nickel off the field.

“Right now, behind Jordan (Hancock), everybody is kind of taking shots at it,” Knowles said of the nickel position. “Jermaine (Mathews Jr.) is taking some shots, Denzel (Burke) is taking some shots. Everybody is learning the position. With Sonny, the plan last year was playing that nickel-sam until Lathan (Ransom) got hurt and we had to move him back (to safety). So I feel like we can get all three (linebackers) in the game a significant amount.”

One area where depth likely won’t be a concern is along the interior defensive line, where Ohio State boasts a host of big, capable bodies led by Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton. Behind them, Hero Kanu, Jason Moore, and Kayden McDonalds are continuing their push for playing time while getting Knowles near the six-player rotation he hopes to have at tackle.

Knowles was especially praiseful of McDonald, who is quickly making a name for himself in year two at Ohio State.

“You gotta keep an eye on Kayden McDonald,” Knowles said. “He can be a real force. That’s another guy who I think will be ready to play.”

Another player who has inserted his name into the discussion for playing time is senior Tywone Malone, who may have been lost in the shuffle last season after transferring to Ohio State from Ole Miss. Through two practices, Malone has been in the second-team rotation behind Hamilton and Williams, and Knowles believes he can stay there with a strong camp.

“Absolutely,” Knowles said when asked if Malone could play this season. “I’ve seen improvement. I’ve definitely seen improvement. He’s competing. We’ll see more when the pads get on. That is a very physical position, and we’ve become accustomed to our defensive tackles making tackles and not just using up blocks … I think he’s going to be in that mix battling for playing time.”

Of course, few if any players come into the season with higher expectations than Downs, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year last season before transferring to Ohio State in January. By all accounts, Downs has been as advertised on the field through spring and summer workouts, but Knowles pointed out Downs’ impact extends beyond his physical capabilities.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Knowles said of Downs. “He understands everything. He picks everything up. He takes the meeting room to the field. He’s locked in in meetings. He takes great notes. He’s a pro, so I think aside from what he does on the field with making all the adjustments and knowing where to go, he really has a great effect on the guys in the meeting room, too.”

Ohio State is back on the practice field Saturday and Sunday before being off Monday.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on X @DillonDavis56.