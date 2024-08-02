OWU featured in Fiske Guide to Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan University was recently featured in the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025 and was called one of the “best and most interesting” schools in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Paul Vernon | Ohio Wesleyan University

The new “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025” features Ohio Wesleyan University as one of the “best and most interesting” schools in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and recognizes OWU for its “big commitment to providing its students with a well-rounded education.”

For the annual guidebook, released July 9, Fiske editors selected more than 300 four-year colleges and universities from the three countries to profile for high school students and families involved in the college search process.

In the publication, Fiske also states that Ohio Wesleyan:

• Provides an education that features “strong preparation for graduate and professional school, a solid grounding in the liberal arts, real-world experience, and an emphasis on having fun outside the classroom.”

• Enhances student learning through the OWU Connection, “supplementing their major with interdisciplinary learning, global perspectives, service learning, and practical experiences; students may fulfill these expectations by choosing from a number of pathways, such as special courses, study abroad, internships, and independent projects.”

• Serves students with a new general education curriculum that shifts “the focus from discipline-based requirements to capability-based courses and includes a problem-solving first-year seminar focusing on a complex global challenge.”

• Provides access to a Career Connection office that “guides students from every major and helps them to secure internships across the country.

The guidebook also calls out Ohio Wesleyan’s “spacious 200-acre campus,” “significant expansion of campus housing,” “powerhouse” Battling Bishop varsity athletics program, and small class sizes “with 65 percent enrolling fewer than 20 students.”

To identify its “best and most interesting schools,” Fiske editors use sources including questionnaires and interviews with students asking them about academics, campus setting, financial aid, social life, and more. The book was created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske.

For information about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan, visit www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.