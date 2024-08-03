DCSO’s first training academy class

I had the honor this week to address the first ever graduating class of peace officers from the basic training academy at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. In this class, nine individuals graduated and will be sworn in as peace officers (law enforcement officers) in their respective communities. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Police Department and the Lancaster Police Department all had officers that graduated.

Ironically enough, each of these law enforcement agencies hold a special place in my heart and my career. I’ve had the honor of working alongside officers and deputies from all three of the departments. Anyone who knows me well knows that I consider it an honor and a calling to work alongside law enforcement and to advocate for their hard work and dedication inside the courtroom. I find great joy in seeing the officers and deputies I’ve worked with for many years advance in their careers and climb the ranks in their respective departments. A detective I worked with in Lancaster for many years is now the Chief of Police. We all knew he would be Chief someday because of his personality, work ethic, and skill so it is especially rewarding to see him fulfill that role now.

My message to these new cadets was simple: invest. I told them to invest in their communities not only when they wore the badge, but also when they were not wearing badge. Our communities are treasures—filled with babies, families, parents just trying to make it through the day, and also business owners, employees, people trying to achieve the American dream. There is no greater profession than the one to which they are entering because truly our law enforcement officers are helpers. And to help another human being is the highest achievement, worthy of any gold medal, star, or praise.

It isn’t lost on me what exactly these individuals are “signing up” for as new law enforcement officers.

And I pray, that 25 years from now when they look back, they are still happy and proud of their decision to protect and to serve their communities. I suppose though that you and I, and the rest of our citizens have a huge role to play in the careers of these officers and quite frankly, it’s up to us to ensure that our officers and deputies are respected, honored, and appreciated for their willingness to lay their life on the line for you and me. It certainly isn’t a profession I’ve signed up for or many of our citizens either.

As I spoke to these officers, I also didn’t challenge them to be the best. They’re going to hear that enough their career. Instead, I did say Thank You. Something that they may not hear very much in their career—and that’s wrong. As citizens and community members, we owe our law enforcement a debt of gratitude that will never be able to be repaid. Respect and a simple thank you can go a long way. I’ve been a very vocal advocate for law enforcement and have pushed back on the notion of “defund the police” that was shouted from burning buildings in recent years.

What do you do to honor our law enforcement? What are you teaching your children about our first responders? I encourage you to step up and show up for our men and women of law enforcement. I plan an annual rally each year to “Back the Blue”, and this year I am excited to partner with the Ohio Police Families Association again for this totally free event at High Banks Park. It is October 5, and ALL are invited to come and show their support for law enforcement. There will be a ceremony honoring our officers and deputies, and a picnic style lunch.

Finally, don’t miss an opportunity to express your gratitude to anyone, but our law enforcement officers especially — you’ll be better because you did, but you never know the potential impact you will have on the officer or deputy receiving your gratitude. As much as our communities are treasures so too are the men and women who wear the badge to protect us.

Blessed be the peacemakers.

Melissa A. Schiffel is the Delaware County prosecutor.