Delaware County Property Transfers

2280 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Neville, Anita D & David L, $897,835

6260 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Raber, Richard D & Balmaseda, Ana May, $596,160

681 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Nixon, Cheyenne Cassidy & Joshua Allyn, $582,605

8136 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Kriesberg, Chelsea P & Keith D, $801,185

737 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Denman, Timothy Jon & Kayla Nicole, $474,570

5704 Duddingston Dr, Dublin, Lyons, Michael G & Angela M To: Mccurdy, Emily & Chris, $845,000

2000 Ashburn Dr, Delaware, Ray, Paul C & Sharon K To: Orourke, Michael, $365,000

9458 Wilbrook Dr, Powell, Ramidi, Pallavi Reddy To: Hebsur, Shrinivas & Rosha, $1,435,000

7504 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, Machanja, Kuya & Riri, Juliet Gathoni To: Hall, Ian Alexander & Lynn Rose, $512,500

5555 Ketch St, Lewis Center, Ferrell, Leslie Todd & Nikol Lucille To: Jonda, Danielle A & George B, $610,000

626 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Steele, Matthew James & Ashley Ann, $751,034

7570 Indian Springs Dr, Powell, Alto, Kelly M & Sean R To: Beach, Jessica & Michael, $840,000 145 Springer Woods Blvd, Delaware, Kaylor, Seth W To: Bird, Steven & Barbara, $390,000

300 Park Woods Ln, Powell, Lehotsky, Sandra Lee & Robert James Trustees To: Xia, Hong & Wang, Xiaowen, $367,500

514 Straiton, Westerville, Bogdan, Charles J Trustee To: P. A. & F. O., $375,000

6872 Whitetail Ln, Westerville, English, Nicholas J & Elizabeth A To: Hall, Michael A & Stacy Lee, $755,000

51 Colquitt Ct, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Pangio, Daniel Patrick Jr & Darnell Kay, $471,745

2569 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Tukkappanavar, Shreedhar & Garg, Rishu, $600,000

351 Bear Woods Dr, Powell, Glick, Robert E To: Szilak, Lindsey, $376,500

1627 Geranium Dr, Lewis Center, Buzzard, Brooke M & Richard L To: Opendoor Property Trust I, $444,200

342 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Warburton, Teddison & Ilene Juliana To: Schaub, Melissa & Atkinson, Amy, $775,000

3212 S Three B’s & K Rd, Galena, Bagent, Robert T & Kimura, Chie To: Tofte, Arthur Shawn & Heller Megan, $1,343,000

578 Lamplight Dr, Delaware, Mercer, William M To: Cannon, Emily, $354,500