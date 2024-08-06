Johnson, Bishops recognized by GCAA

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Payne Johnson was named a Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced by the GCAA.

Johnson ranked third on the team with an average of 77.62 strokes per round during the 2023-24 season.

A total of 208 student-athletes from 81 institutions in NCAA Division III were recognized.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA; participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds; have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA; and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

The Battling Bishop men’s golf team also was honored by the GCAA, receiving All-Academic Team recognition. To be named a GCAA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade-point average of 3.0 or above (on a 4.00 scale). A total of 240 institutions across 6 divisions received a GCAA Outstanding Team academic award.

MEN’S TENNIS

Three Ohio Wesleyan University men’s tennis players were named Men’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, it was announced by the ITA.

Senior Jeremy Dao, senior Elliot Spicer, and freshman Jacob Williams were honored by the ITA.

Dao majors in finance, Spicer majors in economics and environmental studies, and Williams majors in international business.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. A total of 1079 NCAA Division III student-athletes received ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Five Ohio Wesleyan University women’s tennis players were named Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, it was announced by the ITA.

Sophomore Maisie Dugger, freshman Evaleigh Garnett, freshman Lily Hershey, freshman Frankie Nuss, and freshman Emma Pzedpelski were honored by the ITA.

Dugger majors in business administration, Garnett majors in international business, Hershey majors in psychology, Nuss has not declared a major, and Pzedpelski has not declared a major.

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s tennis team also was honored by the ITA, receiving All-Academic Team recognition.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade-point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale), with all student-athletes included listed on the institutional eligibility form and all varsity letter winners factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year. A total of 167 NCAA Division III institutions received All-Academic Team recognition.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.