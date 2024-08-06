Olentangy Education Foundation to host Zoolentangy

The Olentangy Education Foundation (OEF) is hosting its largest fundraising event, Zoolentangy, this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

The proceeds from Zoolentangy will fund educational grants that benefit the Olentangy Local School District students.

“Zoolentangy is the largest fundraising event that OEF hosts every year,” said OEF Board President Ryan Johnson. “Our community looks forward to getting together right before school starts to raise money that benefits our teachers and students.”

Established in 1990, OEF’s mission is to enhance Olentangy School’s educational experience. Each year, teachers and staff members apply for grants to fund student experiences and classroom tools that are not covered by tax dollars.

“I want to sincerely thank this year’s Diamond Sponsors, Fanning/Howey and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center,” said Johnson. “Their support of the educational offerings that impact our students is greatly appreciated.”

“Fanning Howey is proud to be a long-time partner of the Olentangy Education Foundation,” said Bruce Runyon, AIA, project executive for Fanning Howey. “It is our privilege to support the foundation in its mission of providing enhanced educational experiences for the students of Olentangy Local Schools. As architects, engineers and members of the Olentangy community, our team has a unique appreciation for the profound impact OEF has on the lives of students and teachers.”

“As part of a land-grant university, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is honored and committed to serving the community through teaching, research and service. We’re proud to support the like-minded Olentangy Education Foundation as it works to inspire students who will become tomorrow’s scientists, nurses, doctors and technicians,” said Dan Like, chief administrative officer of ambulatory services at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

OEF awarded $72,935 in grants for the 2024-2025 school year.

“This was the largest dollar amount in grant funding that OEF has ever given,” said OEF Executive Director Mary Lorenz. “Those funds will be turned into great learning experiences for our students.”

Several 2023-2024 school year grant recipients will be on display during Zoolentangy.

Tickets to Zoolentangy include getting close to some of the Columbus Zoo’s most popular animals while enjoying food and entertainment. The event is expected to sell out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets today.

“I am constantly amazed at the grants our teachers submit every year,” Johnson said. “The more money we raise, the more grants we can fund.”

OEF’s annual impact reports can be found on the organization’s website. The OEF board comprises community volunteers who donate their time to ensure its mission is carried out. The board meets multiple times during the year to review grant applications and organize events like Zoolentangy.

More information is available at https://www.olentangyeducationfoundation.org/.

Submitted by the Olentangy Education Foundation.