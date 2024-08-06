Pacers nab runner-up honors at host invite

Dylan Thomas fired a team-low 76 and Parker Steffanni chipped in a 77 to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to a runner-up finish at its host event — the Mike Nesselroad Invitational — Monday at Oakhaven.

St. Francis DeSales, thanks in large part to Declan Richardson’s medal-winning 67, took top honors with a combined 296.

Hayes had a 321 while Olentangy, Buckeye Valley and Wooster tied for third with 323s.

Other Pacer contributors included Owen Jester (83), Carson Stroupe (85) and Zack Sanson (87).

The Barons were boosted by Sam Reynolds’ 75 while Matthew Ralph (76), Harloh Hafner (85), Weston Ottery (87) and Jace Haunhorst (87) smoothed out the squad’s five.

The Braves, meanwhile, got a 77 from John McClelland. Other Olentangy scorers included Kaden Ottley (80), Henry Terry (81), Shrihan Kondagari (85) and Shirish Saravanakumar (86).

Worthington Kilbourne was next with a team total of 326 while Westerville North had a 330 and Big Walnut finished eighth among the 11 teams in action with a 333.

The Golden Eagles were led by Cameron Patterson’s 77. Other scorers included Hudson Fleck (84), Ethan Irwin (86), Toby Tluchowski (86) and Foster Reeb (88).

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy’s Jodie Han, just a freshman, finished tied for second with a 72 in the afternoon wave of the Hudson Lady Explorer Invitational Monday at Lake Forest Country Club.

Only Dublin Jerome’s Ellie Ryu, who shot a 71, had a better round.

The Braves, who finished seventh as a team, also got a 77 from Meadow Tian, a 91 from Sophia Dreischarf and a 93 from Aubrey Davis on the way to a combined 333.

Olentangy Orange was 10th with a 340.

Skylar Dean led the Pioneers with a 78 while Adeline Ricker (81), Keira Kwak (89) and Lauren Powell (92) also chipped in.