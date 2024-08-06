SourcePoint welcomes new CFO

SourcePoint announces the hiring of Brittany Maufort, MSAcy, as chief financial officer for the nonprofit organization.

In the senior leadership role, Maufort is responsible for SourcePoint’s financial and business operations, including management of finance, facilities, human resources, quality assurance, and information technology. Maufort succeeded Tim Patton, CPA, on July 29.

Maufort has more than 15 years of experience directing financial, budgeting, and operational activities, including serving as CFO of a local financial institution and the State of Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. She is a veteran of the U.S. Army, a long-time resident of Delaware County, and has volunteered with other nonprofit organizations, such as the Delaware County Historical Society.

“Brittany brings a wealth of financial and operational expertise to SourcePoint,” said Fara Waugh, CEO. “Her enthusiasm for joining our team and her commitment to driving our organization’s operational excellence will be instrumental in helping us reach new heights each year.”

Maufort will report to Waugh and work closely with the CEO to drive the organization’s overall strategy. Patton remains on staff as senior advisor during Maufort’s transition.

More information can be found at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.