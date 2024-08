Delaware County Property Transfers

7300 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Boggs, Vonda K & Reece, Graham Peggy Annette To: Chears, Theodis L & Chasity, $440,000

7333 Monica Ct, Westerville, Harris, David Scott & Allison Amy To: Reese, Rebekah A & Kingsbury, James M, $612,995

10638 Pembrooke Pl, Powell, Vessells, Michael F & Jennifer A To: Skidmore, Jason H & Meghan M, $1,195,900

203 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Khamar, Mayank Chandrakant & Punam, Mayank, $606,635

153 Crystal Petal Dr, Delaware, Armstrong, Arthur T Jr & Rebecca B To: Varghese, Antony & Joseph Smitha, $535,000

7434 Broxton Ln, Galena, Kelly, Jonathan & Nicole S To: Wiesenberg, Samuel J, $725,000

43 Emerald Xing, Westerville, Leonard, John Phillip To: Margaret Mary Llc, $500,000

990 Dale Ford Rd, Delaware, M. R. S. L. A. C. T. To: Evans, Christopher R, $710,000

5516 Crosskirk Dr, Westerville, Stas, Andrew A III & Patricia To: Coverdill, Mark & Donna, $440,000

6969 Laver Ln, Westerville, Joseph Stalin To: Lehman, Paul A & Shreffler, Alison M, $489,000

7553 Blue Fescue Dr, Westerville, Jurcenko, Paula G To: Kessler, Michael & Cassandra, $765,000

9396 Cape Wrath Dr, Dublin, Joseph, Michael & Melissa To: Klingel, Carrie, $816,000

2683 Bold Venture Dr, Lewis Center, Leverette, Shawn W & Deborah R To: Makon, Dieudonne Nongga, $566,250

7067 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Janardhanan, Ajayan & Anuja, $443,600

40 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Yadav, Siddharth & Virginia, $307,399

38 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Yadav, Siddharth & Virginia, $311,347

6554 Oak Shadow Dr, Westerville, Moore, Elma Z & John W To: Barwari, Shivan & Bardo, Esther, $380,000

7178 Marrisey Loop, Galena, Daniel, Christopher M & Bess R To: Moore, Richard Samuel Lori Ann Co Trustees, $585,000

5389 Bayside Ridge Ct, Galena, Mcgreevey, Michael R & Karen T To: Woulfe, Brendan & Everhart, Amy, $761,000

228 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

241 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

5853 Steward Rd, Galena, Alexander, Glen D & Jeanice M To: Jones, Jarid & Cheyenne, $530,000

7043 Celebration Dr, Powell, Pfeiffer, Joshua A & Olivia Trustees To: Patel, Nileshkumar & Falguniben, $480,000

215 Sierra Woods Ct, Powell, Rathor, Bhim Singh To: Carline, Alyssa & Streator, Sterling, $490,000

6968 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Quinton, James H Iii & Elizabeth To: Schottenstein Homes Llc, $407,000

5693 Aster Way, Galena, Graybill, Daniel L & Karen E To: Darety, Kevin Douglas & Kacey Renee, $640,000