Street hockey, road work in Westerville

The Thomas James Knox Memorial Rink in Westerville. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

WESTERVILLE — Its summer, and there’s street hockey and road work going on in the city.

Westerville is partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets to put on NHL Street, a program for children ages 6 to 16. Street hockey, as the name suggests, takes place on a solid surface instead of a chilly rink. Westerville Parks and Recreation has waived registration fees for all participants in its inaugural year, whose season began on July 13.

NHL Street takes place at the Thomas James Knox Memorial Rink in Westerville’s Alum Creek Park South, 535 Park Meadow Road. The park also has a skateboard/scooter course, mountain bike trail and dog-walking area. Westerville has 41 parks and 51 miles of trails.

Heading across Schrock Road a little further down on Park Meadow, and there’s orange construction markers in the Brooksedge business section.

“Construction is expected to begin in early spring on the first phase of the Brooksedge Mobility Plan,” the city posted on Facebook earlier this year. “The plan will include multiple phases to improve pedestrian and bicycle facilities throughout the Brooksedge Corporate Center.”

The $575,000 project consists of “concrete sidewalk installation along Brooksedge Blvd., Greencrest Drive and Heatherdown Drive and complete curb and gutter replacement along Greencrest Drive,” said the city’s website. “Project is substantially complete.”

Also in Westerville:

• “Westerville’s Planning and Development Department has been hard at work on many projects this summer, including the reconstruction of Forest Glen Road,” read a Facebook post on July 12. “We’re grateful to the contractor, Strawser Paving, and the City’s staff for their steadfast approach, which led to the completion of the project a month ahead of schedule.”

• The city’s popular Touch-a-Truck event takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 9, at the Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., near the Delaware County line.

• Parking lot maintenance is taking place the first two weeks of August in the uptown area.

• Highlands Park Aquatic Center, near the county line, has reopened after closing for the last weekend due to a broken water line.

• The city’s Division of Fire received a grant from Firehouse Subs to purchase a new side-by-side vehicle for confined areas.

For more information, visit westerville.org (website) or City Government of Westerville, Ohio (Facebook).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 740-413-0906.