Mathews Township maintenance director retires Fitzpatrick

WESTERVILLE — Robert Mathews recently retired as Genoa Township’s director of maintenance after 22 years in the role. Prior to that, he was the maintenance director for the City of Delaware for 30 years.

“Bob’s combined 52 years of experience have served as a tremendous asset to our community,” the township said in Genoa’s current newsletter. “His contributions made roads more pleasant and safe to drive, playgrounds more fun, and ensured the community was well-manicured. Bob saved the Township millions of dollars in contractor and construction costs by using in-house staff for road paving project preparations, and trail and park construction.”

Mathews received the Rotary Club of Westerville’s Sunrise “Service Above Self” Award in 2015 and Genoa Township Business Association’s “Hometown Hero” Award in 2021.

“With deep appreciation for his years of commitment to Genoa Township, a tree and bench will be placed in his honor at Township Hall Park playground as it is his most recent park renovation and a public space he transformed into a favorite community destination,” the township said.

Taking Mathews’ place as director of maintenance is Lauren Fitzpatrick. She has worked with Mathews for the past two years, the township said in its August community update. Hailing from a family in the construction field, Fitzpatrick has prior experience at Kokosing, the City of Dublin and departments of transportation in Indiana and Ohio.

“I look forward to many years of leading the Genoa Township Maintenance Department,” Fitzpatrick said in the update. “This community is known as a nice place to live, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility for doing my part to maintain that reputation.”

Summer projects for the township include working with Delaware County on resurfacing Big Walnut Road.

Genoa’s Maintenance Department consists of three divisions: Buildings and Grounds, Parks, and Roads.

“The Maintenance Department manages over 94 miles of road, five parks, four cemeteries, and a variety of Township-owned buildings,” said Genoa’s website. “Regular tasks for the Department include asphalt and concrete repairs, culvert and storm sewer maintenance, removal of fallen trees and debris, roadside mowing, and snow and ice removal.”

Also new to the department this year is Administrative Assistant Brooke James, the township said.

The newsletter also said that maintenance staff Kevin Filby and Shane Holtry were on their way to a drainage project recently and saw smoke coming from shed. They notified Genoa’s Fire Department, who extinguished the blaze, caused by a battery.

“Both department’s staff are commended for their actions that prevented a bad day from becoming much worse,” the township said.

For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com (website), Genoa Township (Facebook) or Genoa Township (YouTube).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 740-413-0906.