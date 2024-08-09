Big Walnut wins OCC opener at Blacklick

The Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes girls golf teams took the top two spots at the first league match of the season earlier this week at Blacklick.

Not a bad way to start.

The Golden Eagles, who got a medal-winning 71 from Gracyn Alexander, cruised to the win with a combined 348. Other Big Walnut scorers included Charlie Burgess (84), Olivia Splete (95) and Addelyn Alexander (98).

The Pacers, who settled for runner-up honors with a 391, got a team-best 85 from Madison Jenkins. Other Hayes scorers included Maggie Bixler (97), Ava Stake (99) and Nevaeh Hess (110).

Westerville North (403) rounded out the top three in the team standings while Worthington Kilbourne (423), Dublin Scioto (454) and Westerville South (516) were also in action.

OCC-Central

Skylar Dean fired a 77 to lead Olentangy Orange to top honors at the first OCC-Central Division match of the season Wednesday at the Links at Echo Springs.

Dean was consistent, carding a 38 on the front nine and a 39 on the back. Other Pioneer scorers included Keira Kwak (84), Lauren Powell (86) and Maddie Patton (86).

Olentangy Liberty was also in action, finishing third with a 366.

Olivia Aronhalt paced the Patriots with a 74 while Shreya Shah had a 92, Sahasra Dhulipudi finished with a 95 and Rylie Hilvert closed with a 105.

Upper Arlington was second with a team total of 339. Other team scores included Dublin Coffman’s 368, Hilliard Davidson’s 383 and Hilliard Bradley’s 400.

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy finished second and Olentangy Berlin closed fifth at the first OCC-Cardinal Division match of the campaign earlier this week at Pickaway, firing respective rounds of 325 and 359.

Jodie Han buoyed the Braves with a medal-winning 70. Meadow Tian was right behind her with a 71 while Sophia Dreischarf and Aubrey Davis had rounds of 88 and 96, respectively.

The Bears, meanwhile, got a team-low 85 from Maddie Clifton on the way to a combined 359. Other scorers included Olivia Ross (89), Keegan Dyer (91) and Zoe Tang (94).

Dublin Jerome won with a 289. Others in action included Marysville (353), Hilliard Darby (356) and Thomas Worthington (415).