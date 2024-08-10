New wetland project unveiled in Ashley

A view of the wetland restoration site near Delaware Lake. Courtesy | ODNR A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the H2Ohio project. Courtesy | ODNR

ASHLEY — As part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) celebrated the O’Donnell Wetland Restoration and Treatment Train project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Two wetlands were restored, and five others were enhanced as part of the project. The wetlands will create a treatment train, filtering the water while capturing sediment, phosphorous, and nitrogen from nearby farmland drainage.

“H2Ohio is all about partnership and collaboration to improve our water quality, and this new wetland project is the perfect example of that,” said DeWine. “We want people to enjoy the recreational aspects of Delaware Lake, and we are working hand in hand with our agriculture partners who farm nearby and want the same thing.”

The project impacts 250 acres in the Delaware Wildlife Area in Ashley. The wetlands will connect to Delaware Lake through a pump, water control structures and water distribution channels.

“What makes these H2Ohio projects successful is collaboration with the community,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “These water quality improvement projects will make places like Delaware Lake enjoyable for years to come.”

In addition, the project protects habitat for both wildlife and plants. Sandhill cranes, an endangered species in Ohio, have been spotted at the project site.

“This conservation project covers all bases,” said Ducks Unlimited Senior Regional Biologist Russ Terry. “We restored and enhanced 250 acres of wetlands that will provide habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife, expanded and improved public recreation opportunity, and positively impacted the water quality in Delaware Lake.”

Along with Ducks Unlimited, ODNR Division of Wildlife, Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers were all involved in the project.

H2Ohio is DeWine’s statewide water quality initiative designed to address complex issues impacting Ohio’s waters. Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution, and improve access to clean drinking water by supporting best farming practices, road salt runoff reduction, litter cleanup, dam removal, land conservation, and water infrastructure revitalization. For more information visit h2.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.