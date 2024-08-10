Politics are often triggering for many

Stetler

Want to know how I vote? Then, please ask me one-on-one or sit with me on the Promise House porch or give me a call. But, don’t expect me to post a candidate’s picture with a slick slogan. Why? As a pastoral, professional person, I am trying to live a trauma-informed, trauma-responsive life in the pattern and practice of Jesus and his community of equals, as best I can.

Over the last decade or so, I have found that some aspects of politicking have become triggering for many. My heart’s platform of recovery and resilience outweighs just about everything else gold can bring. To be honest, constant bombardment of meanness and twisting of truth is triggering to me. For some political posts or general politickin’ offers healing. If kind and not harmful in content, I can affirm that action for that particular person, too. I do also know some clergy have a very specific rationale for using powerful pulpits as a platform.

Honestly, most of our family tables and extended family tables are filled with varied perspectives. Labeling someone a God-forsaken liberal or a staunch conservative is not near to core faith practices dear to me.

I love my farming blood brother and parents so much more than the need to pound my chest about feeling many of my social justice-oriented opinions and commitments are absolutely correct.

Sunday, I am preaching at my Mennonite Church on wisdom, justice and love. That’s the intersection I’m seeking.

Rev. gwyn stetler is executive director of Family Promise of Delaware County, which operates Promise House Delaware and Impact Station Marysville, offering diversion, prevention, emergency shelter (56 beds), community support and housing stability. She is also co-pastor of Jubilee Mennonite Church in Bellefontaine.