Bishops set to kick off season in style

Courtesy | Paul Vernon

Everyone is invited to a free pre-game tailgate and Ohio Wesleyan University football game Sept. 7 at the Bishop Backers Fall Community Day celebration at Selby Stadium.

The tailgate will begin at 5 p.m. with City of Delaware police officers and firefighters and Ohio Wesleyan Public Safety officers grilling up free hotdogs and hamburgers. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available.

At 6 p.m., the Battling Bishops football team will take on the Otterbein University Cardinals at OWU’s first home game of the 2024-2025 season.

As part of the Fall Community Day festivities, Ohio Wesleyan will set up cornhole and other yard games, and the fire department will set up its spray house. The police department’s Safety Pup and OWU’s Battling Bishop mascots also will be on hand for the celebration, along with the university’s Marching Bishops.

Admission is free, but attendees are invited to make donations and participate in a 50-50 raffle to support the Stratford Ecological Center — a 236-acre educational farm and nature preserve.

During the regular season, admission for ticketed OWU athletics events is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, non-OWU students, and children 12 and over. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID. All-sports season passes also are available for $50 per pass through the OWU Athletics Department. Call (740) 368-3726 or visit www.battlingbishops.com for more information, including the Ohio Wesleyan’s complete fall athletics schedule.

Ohio Wesleyan University contributed to this report.