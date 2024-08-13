OWU president to chair Ohio Five

vandenBerg

Ohio Wesleyan University and OWU President Matt vandenBerg are taking on larger leadership roles in the region and nation to help champion the value of a liberal arts education in today’s tumultuous and rapidly evolving world.

“The world needs the liberal arts and its graduates more than ever,” said vandenBerg, the new chair of the Five Colleges of Ohio and new member of the board of directors of the national Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges.

“Liberal arts students learn to think critically, work collaboratively, communicate effectively, and utilize technology,” vandenBerg said. “They explore issues with the breadth and depth needed to achieve the best outcomes for the most people. Liberal arts students are our future, and I am excited for Ohio Wesleyan to continue championing this important message through the Ohio Five and Annapolis Group.”

As chair of the Ohio Five board of directors, vandenBerg guides an organization of the state’s leading liberal arts colleges and universities: Ohio Wesleyan University, Denison University, Kenyon College, Oberlin College, and the College of Wooster. Collaboratively, the organization strives to “save resources, drive innovation, and enhance educational experiences.”

“The OH5 is embarking on an ambitious set of new goals aimed at addressing the current challenges in higher education,” said Lindsey Interlante, executive director of the Ohio Five. “Building on the success of the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Program, the OH5 plans to create a marquee internship program, showcasing the talent and diversity of OH5 students in Ohio – nearly three-quarters of whom come from out of state.

“By investing in academic innovation and partnerships that are stronger and more robust than any one member institution could pursue on their own,” she said, “the OH5 leverages the power of collaboration to make a significant impact on the future of liberal arts education. …

“Matt’s energy and passion for the liberal arts, coupled with his enthusiasm for fostering thoughtful collaborations, will be invaluable in driving our mission forward,” she said. “I am confident he will be a catalyzing force for the OH5’s unique partnerships, strategic procurement efforts, and pathway opportunities for students.”

As a member of The Annapolis Group board of directors, vandenBerg collaborates with approximately 130 institutions of higher learning across the nation that believe “a liberal arts education offers students the most valuable preparation for a lifetime of meaningful and productive work in an ever-changing world. Our institutions provide the framework for students to develop their intellectual and personal capacities, strengthen their commitment to civic responsibility, and promote personal growth and happiness.”

To help share the value of the liberal arts, vandenBerg recently spoke with LearningWell magazine, discussing his excitement about “the transformative impact that OWU has on the lives of young people.” The magazine is published by the nonprofit Coalition for Transformational Education.

“I believe that in higher education we often focus on the transaction,” vandenBerg said in the interview. “How much does it cost? What degree do you graduate with? What is your first-year salary? Are you seeing that immediate return on investment?

“To me, if done well, higher education is not a transaction,” vandenBerg told LearningWell’s editor. “It is a transition into adulthood, and it is supposed to be transformative. Ohio Wesleyan University intrinsically understands that. It’s baked into the ethos of this place.”

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.