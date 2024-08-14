Annual Harlem Township fest is Saturday

GALENA — The Harlem Township Day Summer Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harlem Township Community Park, 3858 S. State Route 605, Galena.

The event includes two stages of music and performances by the Curtain Players and strolling entertainers on the grounds. “Arts and craft vendors, food trucks, local exhibitors, multiple bounce houses, an obstacle course blow-up, and carnival games,” said event presenters Harlem Township Heritage. Admission and parking are free.

The park is also the site of the township’s Farmers Markets, which began on May 23. In addition to vendors, there’s a food truck at the Thursday afternoon events.

The Harlem Township Board of Zoning Appeals had a meeting on June 17. A zoning report said there are 25 permits being processed. There was also discussion regarding “the Zoning Office protocol for nuisance properties in the township,” minutes said.

The BZA reconvened on June 24, where it approved “a permit to demolish the existing home and outbuildings, and to build a new home and garage on the property” on Harlem Road with a revised setback due to a surveyor mistake.

The BZA consists of Chair Keith Campbell, Steve Eisenbrown, Kyle Farris, Bill Gallagher, Vice Chair Jim Steelesmith and alternate Chris Pieroni. Mike Cannon is the director of Zoning; Valerie Hamill is administrative assistant. The meetings are at 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.

Harlem’s Parks Committee consists of Josie Bonnette, Lurley Hernandez, Mike Kabler, Tom Nied, Jerry Paul, Dave Snyder and Ed Valeska. No meeting minutes are available. The Harlem Community Park is across from the fire station.

In other township news, Harlem’s Zoning Commission has had several meetings in recent months. Here’s a recap:

At a workshop meeting on April 8, members discussed the Application for Amendment of Township Zoning Map Check-off List and the Overlay District Application Form.

On May 6, the commission heard a rezoning case for a Green Cook Road property from Agricultural Residential to Farm Residential, which was approved. The overlay form was approved after a final review.

Future planning was discussed at the next workshop meeting on May 13 by Jim Steelesmith of the Zoning Department. He said Zoning will work with Holly Mattei of Crossroads Community Planning “on a northern overlay and will review the discussions undertaken by the dissolved Strategic Planning Committee (SPC),” meeting minutes said. Steelesmith also said the Duncan Run Conservancy project at Gorsuch and Harlem roads “has been cancelled by the developer and the land to be put up for sale.”

The May 13 minutes said Molly Ridge of Crossroads Planning was to make a presentation July 1, discussing “potential annexations in Sunbury and the surrounding area, Trenton Road, and Rt. 605, the open fields/vacant lands, Joint Economic Districts, newsletters, mixed-use overlays, as well as potential Township merger options and development ideas.” This did not happen.

Present also on May 13 was Delaware Regional Planning Commission Director Scott Sanders. They discussed articles of the zoning resolution. The discussion resumed at a workshop on June 10.

The minutes for the meeting of June 3 said the commission considered rezoning a Fancher Road property from Agricultural Residential to Farm Residential for a new family home, which they approved.

A request to rezone a property on Fancher Road from Farm Residential to Planned Commercial District was submitted at the meeting on July 1, and a hearing for it set on July 29. Also on July 1, there was a hearing on the four zoning resolution article amendments. “Hearing recessed until further information on the Articles and language can be compiled, and Mr. Scott Sanders (Delaware County) is in attendance at the hearing,” said the township website.

The Zoning Commission consists of Chair Mike Kabler, Vice Chair Joni Manson, Brittany Hoperich, Virginia Lewis, Tom Nied, and alternates Louie Greenwell and Molly Snodgrass. Also present is Zoning Inspector Mike Cannon, and Zoning Administrative Assistant Valerie Hamill.

The meetings are in the Harlem Township Fire Station, 3883 S. State Route 605, Galena.

For more information, visit www.harlemtwp.com (website) or Harlem Township Government (Facebook).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 740-413-0906.