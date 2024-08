Delaware County Property Transfers

6205 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Quinn, Haley P & Ethan M, $499,590

1421 Carylake Cir, Columbus, Krueger, Brandon V Trustee To: Devrick, Jill Ann, $316,900

3848 Old Glory Loop, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Shinault, Justin D, $502,410

670 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Venkata, Bharat Kumar Bhoga Raju & Petla, Naga Lakshmi Harita Petla, $473,780

7075 Scioto, Powell, Brazelton, Kevin J & Kaylan J To: Khaliq, Sohaib Hamza & Fatima Kaniz, $500,000

45 N 2nd St, Ostrander, Julian, Julia Lynn To: Stroup, Justin, $280,000

7565 Benderson Dr, Westerville, Jeffries, Angela & Linda E To: Grzybowski, Andrea Nicole & Law, Brandon Michael, $501,000

289 W Central Ave, Delaware, Dib, Michelle Trustee To: Decroce, Tracy, $200,000

5325 Liberty Rd, Powell, Brower, Paul & Miyuki To: Sheehan, Karen & Stephen, $645,000

2387 Wildcat Run Ct, Powell, Birch, John W & Tiffany L Co-Trustees To: Owc Of Columbus Llc, $250,000

7360 Marrisey Loop, Galena, Machenheimer, Andrew M & Dawn M To: Connor, Shawn M & Erica C, $560,000

1095 Lake Pt, Westerville, Haughian, John E & Susan L To: Trimbur, Nicole A & Ryan S, $600,000

377 Broad Furrows Ave, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $115,000

273 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Hall, Carol D & William G To: Fausnaugh, Ralph & Elizabeth Ann, $425,000

41 Ohio St, Delaware, Bender, Brett & Christa To: Fisher, Chase, $247,500

585 Mulberry Way, Westerville, Scholl, Mark A & Karen J To: Jay, Jeffrey, $441,500

360 Holly Grove Rd, Lewis Center, Mitchell, Kelly E & Kristine A & Kenneth J To: Kenniche, Sofiane, $411,000

7686 Park Bend Dr, Westerville, Vanbure, Jeffrey & Anne Trustees To: Sutak, Sarah E & Samuel J, $572,000

7328 Falls View Cir, Delaware, Epcon Properties Inc To: Cockerill, James & Barbara, $370,000

8002 Abney Ct, Westerville, Earich, David M & Lee Ann To: Duffy, Brian & Bethany K, $565,000