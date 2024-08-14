Depth developing at corner for Buckeyes

Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton works through a drill with his players during spring practice in April. Dillon Davis | The Gazette

COLUMBUS — Following Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock’s decisions to return to Ohio State for another season, the top of cornerbacks coach Tim Walton’s depth chart was instantly solidified.

Burke, a second-team All-American selection a year ago, gives Walton a true shutdown corner to deploy on the best receivers the Buckeyes will face this season. Hancock will once again man the nickel cornerback position, which he excelled in last season while starting seven games.

Combined with Davison Igbinosun, who started all 13 games opposite Burke, and Jermaine Mathews Jr., who played extensively as a true freshman and even started a game, Ohio State figures to have one of the better cornerback rooms in the country.

What’s behind that talented quartet is far less certain, but Walton feels some depth is beginning to take shape with Ohio State less than three weeks away from the start of the season.

“We have five guys right now for sure, possibly another one,” Walton said of the number of players he’s comfortable playing. “It’s still early, so we’ll know a little bit more a week from now when we start playing and scrimmaging a little bit, getting into some other situations. Because right now, it’s about can you do it over a period of time? Can you stack six, seven, eight, or nine days in a row? We’ll see what we’ve got.”

While Walton didn’t name the players making the biggest push for playing time behind his top four, senior Lorenzo Styles and sophomore Calvin Simpson-Hunt are likely to be in the mix.

Styles, who transitioned to cornerback just last season after transferring to Ohio State from Notre Dame, appeared in five games for the Buckeyes and presents an enticing package of size and athleticism for Walton at 6-foot-1-inch. A dislocated surgery, which required surgery, ended Styles’ spring practice prematurely, but Walton said Styles is back to full health.

Simpson-Hunt also appeared in five games last season as a true freshman and has been noticeable during the early stages of camp open to the media. Walton said Simpson-Hunt continues to grow after being behind developmentally as a June arrival last season, and he noted that Simpson-Hunt being a contributor on special teams has helped.

“We got a deep room,” Walton said. “We got guys who have experience. We got some good, up-and-coming young guys who have talent. They gotta gain experience, and you usually do that through game days. But we have a good group, good depth. We just gotta keep it going and keep growing.”

One newcomer who appears to be pushing for early playing time is true freshman cornerback and Springfield, Ohio native Aaron Scott Jr., who was a top-five cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. Scott has seen his share of repetitions against the best of Ohio State’s vaunted receivers group during camp and has held his own, flashing the skill set that made him a highly-coveted recruit.

“Could be,” Walton said when asked if Scott is working his way into that five or six-man group. “He’s in that mix of stuff. It’s gotta play out a little bit more because, as I said, you gotta do it over time, man. You gotta make sure there’s a true evaluation on how it’s going in all situations and all days stacked up.”

Asked what has allowed Scott to push for early playing time, Walton credited Scott’s competitiveness, coachability, and the effort he brings every day.

“He has a passion to play the game and wants to learn,” Walton said. “He has a lot of energy. That’s a part of it, man, to have passion and energy to play the game, and he does a great job with it.”

Scott’s advanced skill set is also being noticed by the guys above him on the depth chart.

“Aaron has a big frame and just has a knack for the position,” Mathews said. “He’s been growing since he got here. He’s been growing a lot and showing improvement, so that’s always a great sign.”

Regardless of how the depth chart ultimately shakes out for Walton, he will have the benefit of evaluating his room against as good a receivers group as his players will see all season, which will also expedite the growth of the younger players.

“We get work at practice every day against the best we’re going to see, man,” Walton said. “When you start talking about those guys over there (at receiver) with Jeremiah (Smith), Emeka (Egbuka), and Carnell (Tate), they’ve got some really good dudes we go against every day. They’re different body types. You have Brandon Inniss. They’re different skill sets, different lengths, different heights, different speeds, so we get really good work going against really good guys at different positions. So that’ll make us feel good going into Saturdays matchup-wise.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on X @DillonDavis56.