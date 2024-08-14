Mosquito spraying to occur in Ashley

The Delaware Public Health District is informing residents within the village of Ashley that mosquito spraying will occur on Thursday, Aug. 15, as a result of a mosquito collection trap testing positive for West Nile virus.

Updated spraying plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the Health District’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the Health District at (740) 368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-spray list or fill out this online form: https://arcg.is/1Cy1fb1. Requests must be submitted by noon on the day of your community’s scheduled spray.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flowerpots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

For more information about the Health District’s mosquito control program, including the type of mosquito control chemical used to spray, visit DelawareHealth.org/animals-insects.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.