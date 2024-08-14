Olentangy unveils new elementary school

Olentangy Local Schools held a grand opening for the public on Sunday at Peachblow Crossing Elementary School, the district’s newest facility. Courtesy | Olentangy Schools

The Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) held a grand opening of Peachblow Crossing Elementary on Sunday, officially unveiling the building as the 17th elementary school in the district.

Located on the southwest corner of Piatt and Peachblow roads in Berlin Township, Peachblow Crossing Elementary cost approximately $31.6 million and was funded by the district’s 2020 levy that was approved by voters and included an operating levy of 7.4 mills, a permanent improvement levy of 0.5 mills, and a 30-year, $134.7 million bond issue. The bond issue has also funded the construction of Shale Meadows Elementary School, which opened in fall 2021, and Berlin Middle School, which opened ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

“The opportunity to open Peachblow Crossing is a gift, and I am grateful and proud of the work of our Olentangy staff, partners, and community that has led to this day,” said Principal Katie Grijak in a press release. “There is so much joy and excitement. This school is an essential addition to our district and this growing segment of Berlin Township. Our staff are eager to open the doors and welcome our students and community to Peachblow Crossing Elementary!”

Construction of the 83,000-square-foot building began last April, and the building name was announced in October after the district collected more than 250 community responses. OLSD Board of Education policy requires that school buildings and district facility names reflect the local history or geography. Last June, four months prior to the naming of the building, preliminary plans for the Peachblow Crossing subdivision were approved for development on Piatt Road by Berlin Township.

While the opening of Peachblow Crossing Elementary will help the district’s continually pressing issue of overcrowded schools, the relief will be shortlived. According to the district, Peachblow Crossing Elementary will open at 96% capacity with over 600 students, and the district expects the school enrollment to surpass building capacity by the 2026-27 school year.

A March levy campaign that would have paved the way for five additional schools to be built, including three elementary schools, was turned away by voters. Last month, OLSD Board of Education President Brandon Lester told The Gazette the district is still configuring its next campaign but has no choice but to return to the ballot for additional funding to address the continued growth in the district.

