MSD, OhioHealth continue partnership

Pictured inside The Delaware Welcome Center are Cherie Smith (left), president of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist and OhioHealth Grady Memorial hospitals, and Main Street Delaware Executive Director Courtney Hendershot (right).

OhioHealth is honored to serve as a Silver Sponsor for Main Street Delaware’s 2024 Farmers’ Market. The sponsorship and partnership officially began with the kickoff of the Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 25. The market runs through Oct. 26, and features over 60 vendors.

“Our partnership with OhioHealth, as well as our other amazing partners, showcases the significant benefits of organizations coming together to host community events,” Main Street Delaware Executive Director Courtney Hendershot said. “The Farmers’ Market provides our community with access to fresh, locally grown produce and handmade goods. This is crucial for promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting local agriculture. OhioHealth’s sponsorship helps ensure that we can continue to offer a diverse range of high-quality products, enhancing the well-being of our residents.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Main Street Delaware to advance the support we provide within the community,” Cherie Smith, president of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist and OhioHealth Grady Memorial hospitals. said. “Both Grady Memorial and Main Street Delaware share common interests of overall health and prosperity of our community, and this collaboration strengthens those interests.”

According to Hendershot, the market also draws substantial foot traffic to the downtown area. This influx of visitors benefits local businesses by increasing their visibility and customer base. Small shops, restaurants, and service providers all see a boost in activity, which is essential for their economic vitality.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.