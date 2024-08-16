Georgic takes over to lead experienced Barons

Junior running back Malahki Ross (32) breaks through the Ashland defense for extra yardage during a game last season in Delaware. Ross returns to an offense with plenty of playmakers this season. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Buckeye Valley football team turned to a familiar face when it needed a new head football coach this winter, hiring 2020 graduate Grant Georgic back in January.

Since, it’s been full speed ahead.

“We’ve really focused our efforts on being intentional with behaviors and core values,” Georgic said. “Our focus over the summer was to install our offense, defense and special teams and promote physicality and mental toughness.”

The Barons won’t just be tough this fall, though, they’ll be more experienced.

For starters, Georgic, who played four years at the University of Dayton, was the offensive coordinator for the Barons under Matt Stephens each of the last three seasons. He also spent some time coaching at big schools like Lebanon and small ones like Greeneview.

His addition at the top, while new, will be somewhat familiar for the seven starters BV returns on offense and the seven more it’ll have on defense.

Key returners on the offensive side of the ball include senior receiver Le’Den Jones, senior tight end AJ Grout, junior running back Malahki Ross and quarterback Nathan Huss.

Huss threw for more than 2,000 yards to go with 14 touchdowns last season. Jones had 17 grabs for 216 yards and Ross ran for 535 yards and four TDs.

“Offensively, we have a lot of skill players returning,” Georgic said. “Nathan has two solid years starting at QB for us, Malahki did some really nice things last year running the ball — he is a tough, physical runner — and Sincere Godsey has had a great camp and is lightning fast.

“Our wide receivers have a lot of experience, too. Le’Den is a long, explosive wide receiver; Liam Popovich and Hayden Mays have played a lot of slot for us and are tough, shifty kids; and we have a handful of other receivers that can make plays for us.”

Up front, they return a pair of physical tackles in Jaxon Upper and Miles Hall while Adam Hall, who has done a fantastic job taking over the system and making the Barons more multiple, according to Georgic, will take over as offensive coordinator.

Key returners on the defensive side of the ball include Cam and AJ Grout, linebackers who combined for over 100 tackles last fall; linebacker Tristan Pemberton, who had two interceptions a season ago; and Jones, who supplements his receiving duties by strengthening the secondary at safety. The senior had 43 tackles and two picks last year.

“Defensively, we should be pretty balanced,” Georgic said. “We have a lot of length up front — Montana Honeter, Jaxson Upper, Curtis Pierce and Wade Carey are all playing well — our linebackers have a lot of experience and do a really good job playing down hill and our defensive backs have a lot of experience and move really well.

“Mike Marshall has taken over our defense and we are focusing on being balanced, playing physical and fast and leveraging the ball.”

Buckeye Valley, per usual, opens the season against rival Delaware Hayes. The Barons will also play a familiar foe in River Valley in the non-league portion of the schedule.

The Central Buckeye League slate will be a challenge, too, but Georgic said his team is more focused on itself than the competition.

“At the end the day, we’re more focused on us,” he said. “If we get our athletes to live through our core values and behaviors — be rugged and tough, have the right mental attitude — we’ll be content with whatever happens.”

2024 Schedule

Aug. 23 — vs. Delaware Hayes, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — @ Heath, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — vs. River Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — vs. Licking Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — @ Hamilton Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Bexley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — @ Bishop Ready, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — @ Columbus Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs. Whitehall-Yearling, 7 p.m.

2023 Results

(5-6, 2-2 Central Buckeye League)

Aug. 18 — @ Delaware Hayes, L, 59-28

Aug. 25 — @ Jonathan Alder, L, 56-35

Sept. 1 — vs. Ashland, W, 27-23

Sept. 8 — @ Washington Court House, L, 48-18

Sept. 15 — vs. Fairview, W, 49-33

Sept. 22 — @ Bexley, W, 49-21

Sept. 29 — @ St. Charles, W, 28-20

Oct. 6 — vs. Bishop Ready, L, 42-21

Oct. 13 — vs. Columbus Academy, L, 41-8

Oct. 19 — @ Whitehall-Yearling, W, 23-7

Oct. 27 — @ Tri-Valley, L, 49-12 (OHSAA State Playoffs)