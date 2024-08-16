Pacers look to keep leveling up

The 2024 Delaware Hayes varsity football team. Courtesy | Delaware Hayes High School

After the first back-to-back seven-win seasons since the 1960s, the Delaware Hayes football team has laid the foundation.

Now, it’s time for the Pacers to build on it.

“You know … following up a seven-win season with last year’s historic eight-win season — setting a school record for points in a season and points averaged for a game — we’re looking to continue to build the program to take the next steps,” Hayes coach Ryan Montgomery said. “One thing we always talk about is being plus one when it comes to winning total and the playoffs. We accomplished some of our goals last year in that regard, but fell short on others.

“Each year our players understand that it takes a little more to achieve our ultimate goals and that growth has to come in the off-season weight training program and during our summer workouts.”

Fortunately for the Pacers, the summer went swimmingly.

“I really like the weight program we have in place and have seen tremendous growth in our players over the past three seasons,” Montgomery said. “You can see the difference in speed and strength … and that’s what it’ll take to compete continually in the OCC.”

Last year’s dynamic first-team all-district duo — quarterback Jake Lowman and receiver Austin Koslow — are gone. Replacing those two won’t be easy, but that’s part of the game. The Key, Montgomery said, is to mold this year’s offense around the pieces they do have … guys like senior back Garrett Brown, senior receiver Gavin Shears and junior quarterback Caleb Rowe.

“On Offense, we always look first at what our players do best and make our scheme fit our players’ abilities,” Montgomery said. “Caleb will be taking over at quarterback and, as a player who saw time at wide receiver last year, he really knows our system. He has the moxie you want to see in a quarterback and took charge this offseason. He can throw and run and knows how to make the right reads and get our offense moving.”

Brown, who had more than 700 yards receiving last fall, will anchor the stable of returning playmakers. Others include junior running backs Favour Akih and Cooper Frye and sophomore back Owen Willis.

“Each is different in their own way, but they give us speed, power, vision and can hit the hole and make a small gain into a home run real quick,” Montgomery said.

The backs should be able to find some running room, and Rowe should have some time to do his thing as the offensive line returns four players — center Josh Jones, Bilal Tucker, Andre Garceau and Nik Bivens — who had key roles last season.

“Our four returners on the offensive line are big and physical and can create running lanes as well as set us up well in pass protection,” Montgomery said. “We want to get our playmakers the ball in space, play our style of offense and put pressure on the defense.”

Speaking of defense, the Pacers have plenty of playmakers back on that side of the ball, too.

The line returns all three starters from a year ago in Tucker, a Youngstown State commit, Xavier Burton and Wyatt Collins. Tyson Flynn and Frye return at linebacker, as do Akih and Connor Murphy. Willis and Gage Kirtland will also be in the mix, the coach said, and the secondary returns two starters in Jermaine Dukes and all-conference standout Justin Matthews.

“The defensive side of the ball returns the most depth and experience for us this season,” Montgomery said. “D-coordinator Justin Malivuk and the staff have been hard at work all offseason creating a scheme that fits our speed and aggression on defense.

“One thing we’re emphasizing is taking the ball away, creating opportunities for turnovers and capitalizing on those turnovers. We did a great job with that last year and continue to work on it. Tyson at Mike linebacker really sets the tone for the physicality of our defense as we preach communication and getting 11 helmets to the ball consistently.”

Hayes got off to a great start last season, winning its first four games. All those games — against Buckeye Valley, Marion-Franklin, Mount Vernon and Big Walnut — were at home, though. This time around, against the same first four opponents, three of the first four are on the road.

“Obviously, it’s easy to get guys locked in for Week 1 being a big county rivalry game that we talk about daily,” Montgomery said. “From there we’ll face great skill players in Week 2 against Marion-Franklin, Week 3 is another big rivalry game for us in Mount Vernon and, once we start OCC play, there are no off weeks.

“If we want to be a program that is consistent, and known around central Ohio, we have to be ready for everyone’s best shot each week and focus and prepare on getting better ourselves.”

2024 Schedule

Aug. 23 — @ Buckeye Valley, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — vs. Marion-Franklin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — @ Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — @ Big Walnut, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. Westerville North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — @ Worthington Kilbourne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. Westerville South, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — vs. Dublin Scioto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — @ Westland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs. Franklin Heights, 7 p.m.

2023 Results

(8-3, 5-2 OCC-Capital Division)

Aug. 18 — vs. Buckeye Valley, W, 59-28

Aug. 25 — vs. Marion-Franklin, W, 38-32

Sept. 1 — vs. Mount Vernon, W, 42-0

Sept. 8 — vs. Big Walnut, W, 38-31

Sept. 15 — @ Westerville North, L, 14-7

Sept. 22 — vs. Worthington Kilbourne, W, 31-0

Sept. 29 — @ Westerville South, W, 36-33

Oct. 6 — @ Dublin Scioto, W, 48-21

Oct. 13 — vs. Canal Winchester, L, 24-21

Oct. 20 — @ Franklin Heights, W, 30-6

Oct. 27 — vs. Miamisburg, L, 34-13 (OHSAA state playoffs)