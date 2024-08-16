Ross Art Museum hosting OAL exhibition

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum is exhibiting 108 artworks by 90 accomplished Ohio artists in the museum’s debut show for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Ross is hosting the Ohio Art League’s “2024 Fall Juried Exhibition” from now to Sept. 27. As part of the OAL show, the museum will hold a talk by exhibition juror Philip Sugden at 1 p.m. Sept. 1. All events are free and open to the public and will be held at the museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

“The Ohio Art League has had a profound impact on generations of Ohio artists,” said Christopher Yates, director of the Ross. “Founded in 1909, it is the oldest nonprofit in Ohio created to support artists through exhibition opportunities, professional development, and workshops. …

“By hosting the OAL fall show,” Yates said, “the Ross Art Museum is lifting up regional art. Perhaps the most important pillar of our mission is the ‘concept of transforming theory into practice for students, faculty, and the wider central Ohio community.’ It’s truly amazing to see the range of artists included in the show – from emeriti faculty to young artists just beginning their careers.”

Each year’s OAL annual exhibition begins with an open call to emerging and established artists from across the state, Yates said, with 460 pieces submitted for judging this year. The 108 pieces selected for the show range from paintings to pottery and quilting to photography, he said, and “reveal the richness and variety of art being produced in our region.”

At the Sept. 1 juror’s talk, Sugden, a French-trained painter, will walk guests through the exhibit.

During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed every Monday and Saturday. The facility is handicap-accessible and admission is always free.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Museum opened in fall 2002 and features 2,986 square feet of exhibition space in four galleries, as well as offices and preparatory and storage spaces. Its permanent collection includes more than 2,500 works by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Frank Stella, and Alfred Stieglitz. The Ross is part of OWU’s Division of Academic Affairs, which is committed to supporting the most exemplary teaching, learning, and research possible. Support for the museum includes a Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Grant from the Ohio Arts Council. Learn more at www.owu.edu/ross or www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum. Follow the Ross on Instagram at @owu_rossartmuseum.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.