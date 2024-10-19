Letter: Building value for BV

Buckeye Valley’s upcoming bond issue is a need, not a want. A committee of Buckeye Valley taxpayers have met the past two years and have studied different scenarios to alleviate the overcrowding and to allow for future growth. The scenarios were voted on by the community last spring and then presented to the Buckeye Valley school board. The 4.46-mill bond levy and what we will receive from this was the top voted scenario. The rest were just band-aids for our growing school district.

Our high school is 62 years old, as it was built in 1962. The new high school will house 1,200 students but can be expanded to house 1,600 if needed in the future. It will serve students in 9th through 12th grade. The middle school will house 5th and 6th grade, as well as the STEM academy for 5th graders. The current high school building will house 7th and 8th graders. The elementary school will then only have Pre-K through 4th grade.

The new high school project will include additional arts and athletics spaces, which include two gymnasiums, an auditorium, a music band room, and an additional synthetic practice field, as well as a wrestling room and Baron Field House. The Buckeye Valley Athletic Boosters will be supplying the equipment.

Buckeye Valley School District just received a 5-star rating on the Ohio School Report Cards. Teachers, staff, and students are doing great things in our district.

With every need there is a cost. The BV Board of Education plans to use $5 million cash on hand to offset the costs of these projects for the community. Buckeye Valley only has a 7% business tax for our school district, so we depend on our landowners and homeowners with this large rural school district. It’s a 4.46-mil bond levy which equates to $156.00 per $100,000 of property value. The district plans to phase in the bond millage by asking for 2 mills the first year and 2.46 mills the following year. The cost per $100,000 of assessed property will decrease over the life of the 39-year bond as the district grows.

As I am retired and have felt the impact of the inflation we are experiencing in our economy just like many others, I still feel it’s time to pay forward (or pay back) to the Buckeye Valley community. Let’s support our 901 Family!

Please join me in voting yes for the Buckeye Valley bond issue.

DeDe Houchard

Delaware