Letter: Lorenz ‘deserves to retain his seat’

On Nov. 5, we will all be given the valuable opportunity to elect leaders of our community, state, and country. One of the most important races we as Delaware County residents will see on our ballots is that for representative of the 60th Ohio House District. This position serves the southern half of Delaware County, and Brian Lorenz is the most qualified candidate for this important position. He deserves to retain his seat.

As a former member of the Powell City Council and mayor, Representative Lorenz works tirelessly in the legislature to promote local control over growth while preserving the rights of property owners and the character and charm of our community. Representative Lorenz works with leaders of county and state government, as well as ODOT to ensure that growth does not outpace our resources.

Representative Lorenz has passionately supported our schools by helping secure an additional $75 million for the Olentangy Schools budget, along with substantial funding increases for Dublin, Buckeye Valley, Westerville, and the Delaware Area Career Center. He meets monthly with school superintendents in order to promote open communication between community leaders, law enforcement and our schools.

It is clear who the more experienced, more knowledgeable, and more qualified candidate is in this race. Please join me in supporting Brian Lorenz for representative in the Ohio’s 60th House District.

Natalie Fravel

Clerk of Courts

Delaware County