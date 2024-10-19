Letter: Lorenz is ‘dedicated to serving his constituents’

Over the past 10 years I have had the privilege of getting to know Brian Lorenz. Over that time, I have developed a huge respect and admiration for Brian.

I would describe Brian as someone who both listens and is dedicated to serving his constituents. Very few people work harder or as seriously for those they serve as Brian does. And, “serves” is the right word to describe Representative Lorenz. Every action he takes is identified by, “How to I best serve and represent the 60th House District?”

If you want someone who will tirelessly work for you, listen to your concerns, and act on those concerns — Vote for Brian Lorenz.

Gary Merrell

3481 Royal Dornoch Circle

Delaware