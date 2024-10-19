Letter: Lorenz should remain in statehouse

I have known Ohio 60th District State Representative Brian Lorenz for over 10 years. I have worked with Brian during his time as Powell mayor and councilman, along with his excellent work as a planner in the private sector.

I have come to respect him as a highly professional and competent leader. Brian understands the impacts that changing land use, development and population growth have on our infrastructure, schools and quality of life. He has been a strong advocate for our communities during his time as state representative.

We need engaged, visionary leaders like Brian Lorenz, and he has earned the right to continue representing us at the statehouse.

Chris Bauserman

Delaware County engineer