Emcee Stacia Naquin speaks to the crowd at last year’s celebration. Courtesy | HelpLine HelpLine to host annual Guardians for Good Awards Celebration

HelpLine will host its sixth annual Guardians for Good Awards Celebration on Giving at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ohio Wesleyan University Hamilton Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The event is free and open to the public, however, requires registration.

Guardians for Good (GFG) award honors community members who have demonstrated exemplary service, sponsorship, and social advocacy on behalf of HelpLine. Since 2018, HelpLine has recognized nearly 30 Guardians who have leveraged their compassion, commitment and the currency of kindness to ensure that HelpLine meets its mission of strengthening the emotional health and wellness of the community.

This year’s class of honorees includes a community member who has dedicated their life to serving older adults 55-plus through companionship and connection, an industry-leading manufacturing business who has championed corporate volunteerism and localized compassion for its associates, and an educator who is normalizing conversations about and curating resources for student mental health and wellbeing.

Affirming the theme “Journey to Joy,” event keynote Frank King, known as the mental health comedian, will leverage laughter as a vehicle to joy. Emmy-award winning co-anchors from WSYX ABC 6 News Stacia Naquin and Rodney Dunigan will serve as our emcees. The event will also feature a special tribute to HelpLine Executive Director Sue Hanson, who will retire from HelpLine after 29 years.

While lunch will be provided, guests can consider covering the cost of their meal as a donation. To register, visit https://GFG6.givesmart.com or to get a head start on your Giving Tuesday donation, text GUARDGOOD to 41444. Giving will sustain HelpLine’s ability to provide crisis support for those experiencing mental health emergencies, suicidal ideation, sexual assault or basic-need disruptions.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support, information or a referral to a local health or human service, call us on our 24/7, free and confidential hotline at 211, 1-800-684-2324, 988 or text helpline to 898211.

Submitted by HelpLine.