Bears hold off Braves for OCC crown

Olentangy Berlin quarterback Aiden Eviston (17) fires toward the end zone during Friday’s OCC-Cardinal Division showdown against visiting Olentangy. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Berlin football team is building something special in Delaware and, thanks to Friday’s 14-11 win over visiting Olentangy, it has three straight OCC-Cardinal Division championships to prove it.

The Bears (8-2, 5-0) were dominant on the defensive side of the ball pretty much all game long, but the Braves (8-2, 4-1) were able to crack the code once as quarterback Luke Chilicki found Mike Alexander for a 20-yard scoring strike with 6:03 left in the game.

Chilicki then found Jackson Wiley in the back of the end zone to tack on the two-point conversion and bring Olentangy within three, 14-11.

The thing was, though, the Braves never got the ball back as the Bears sealed the deal on the ground.

A.J. Clark started the ensuing drive with an eight-yard run before moving the chains on the next play. Quarterback Aiden Eviston then converted a second-and-11 with his legs and moved the chains again on a third-and-five, this time with a five-yard pass to Alejandro Aguilar as the clock ticked under three minutes.

The Braves burned the two timeouts they had left after that, but Aguilar moved the chains one more time with a strong run to all but seal the deal.

Aguilar’s fourth-quarter heroics followed up a pretty good play in the third, too — a 48-yard TD reception from Eviston that made it a 14-3 game.

As hard as points were to come by for the Braves, who didn’t pick up a first down until the second quarter, they led 3-0 after Brayden Williams drilled a 42-yard field goal with 3:41 left in the first half.

Berlin answered in a flash, though.

Starting their ensuing series at their own 30, the Bears went deep for the first time as Eviston found Colton Less open behind the Braves’ defense. More than 60 yards later, it was first-and-goal from the eight.

Eviston finished the drive from there, powering into the end zone from two yards out a few plays later to put his team on top. Graham Phlegar added the extra point to make it a 7-3 game with 2:32 left in the second — a score that held up until halftime.

Eviston led the way, completing nine of his 15 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 yards and another score on the ground. Aguilar caught three passes for 71 yards and the TD.

Dawson DeMoss and Zander Thompkins anchored the defense with four tackles apiece while Chase Cone had an interception — a turnover the Bears turned into their first points of the game.

Big Walnut 34, Westland 33

The Golden Eagles finished with a flourish, outscoring the visiting Cougars 27-12 in the second half to win their ninth straight game and earn an outright OCC-Capital Division title Friday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut (9-1, 7-0) trailed, 33-28, after Westland’s Jordan Matthews found the end zone from 13 yards out in the fourth. The Eagles answered, though, going up for good when Eli Stumpf found Brody Hatfield for a two-yard touchdown down the stretch.

Stumpf was solid in the win, completing 15 of his 27 passes for 272 yards and three scores — touchdowns to Hatfield, Nolan Buirley and Aidan West.

Buirley was held to just 53 yards on the ground, but made up for it with 104 through the air. Buirley also had a touchdown on the ground, as did Payton Abrams.

Matthews led the Cougars (8-2, 6-1) with 17 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns while QB Levi Estep went 10-for-14 passing for 166 yards and two scores.

Delaware Hayes 38, Franklin Heights 8

The Pacers put a bow on the regular season with a convincing win, using a 21-0 second quarter and 14-0 third to build a big lead it parlayed into an OCC-Capital Division win over the visiting Golden Falcons Friday night in Delaware.

QB Caleb Rowe was efficient for Hayes (7-3, 4-3), completing nine of his 10 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns — one each to Jack Welcome, Garrett Brown and Mason Kaczmarek. Brown, who had a team-best 87 receiving yards, also led the way on the ground, finishing with 61 yards and another touchdown.

Also: Buckeye Valley 41, Whitehall-Yearling 6.