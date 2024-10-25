Good Deeds workshops upcoming

Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, Clerk of the Courts Natalie Fravel, and Probate Judge David Hejmanowski first teamed up in 2018 with an innovative idea: Arm Delaware County residents with basic information related to each of their respective offices to help them plan for the future and understand how their real property, titled vehicles and the probate court intersect.

The team has held workshops large and small throughout the county since then, often partnering with local school districts and groups like SourcePoint and the Unity Community Center. They have conducted multiple “how to” sessions for elected officials across the state and will again next spring.

The team will hold two Good Deeds events later this month, again partnering with local Delaware County schools. The dates and locations are:

• Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., Westerville.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. at Big Walnut High School, 713 N. Miller Drive, Sunbury.

Attendees must RSVP by Oct. 28 to Recorder Melissa Jordan at [email protected] with the following information: Names of attendees; Date and location you will attend in the subject line of the email.

“Good Deeds is good government,” Jordan said. “We want to improve access to the offices the residents’ tax dollars fund while providing a tangible, real benefit. Good Deeds does that.”

The probate process itself can be time-consuming and costly and, said Fravel, “Most people are surprised to learn they might have to go through the probate process over their titled vehicles. During our workshop, we cover exactly what they need to know so they can avoid probate with respect to titled vehicles.”

Hejmanowski provides insight into the often-confusing probate process during the workshops, adding, “If we can simply encourage people to do simple, relatively inexpensive planning during their lifetime, then they will make the task supremely easier for their loved ones after they’re gone.”

The team is planning more events in early 2025 and will announce them on the Delaware County Facebook page. For questions, email Jordan at [email protected].

