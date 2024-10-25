State issues tips for Halloween, legal reminders

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With Halloween less than one week away, the Ohio Department of Commerce is providing guidance to ensure Ohioans are able to celebrate a fun and safe holiday – and also do so legally.

Commerce has created a Halloween Safety Guide that features important information and legal reminders from its Divisions of Cannabis Control, Liquor Control, and State Fire Marshal to keep the holiday both spooky and enjoyable for ghosts and goblins of all ages. The guide is available at com.ohio.gov/HalloweenSafety.

The Halloween Safety Guide covers a wide range of timely topics, including the following:

Fire prevention and safety reminders

Each year, over 9,200 fires are reported across the country during the Halloween period. In Ohio, there were 83 reported fires during that time period in 2022, resulting in eight injuries. The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) offers a number of tips to prevent fires and keep participants safe during Halloween festivities, including:

• Use battery-operated candles instead of open flames to avoid accidental costume fires.

• Keep decorations away from flame sources, such as candles or heaters.

• Choose costumes free of long, trailing fabric to reduce fire risk.

• Avoid wearing masks that significantly restrict your vision.

• Keep exits clear of decorations and make sure they are easily accessible.

• Make sure to use proper extension cords for indoor/outdoor decorations, and avoid plugging too many decorations into a single electrical outlet.

“Halloween is a time for fun; however, it’s critical to prioritize safety, especially as it relates to costumes and open flames,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “By completing some basic steps ahead of the holiday, Ohioans can help ensure they enjoy a fun and safe celebration.”

Checking Halloween candy for Delta-8 THC products

As trick-or-treat approaches, the Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) advises parents to scrutinize their children’s candy for anything unusual before consumption. This advisory follows a consumer alert issued earlier this year by the DCC regarding hazardous cannabis products containing Delta-8 THC featuring packaging that mimics popular candies and foods appealing to children.

“Delta-8 and similar products outside of the DCC-regulated market are unregulated, untested and unsafe since there’s no telling what they may contain, including contaminants,” said DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa. “These products have resulted in the hospitalizations of youth throughout Ohio, which is why the Division continues to advocate for legislative action to result in the regulation of these products or an all-out ban. Until that happens, it’s important for parents to take steps to ensure these products stay out of the hands of children, and that means reviewing candy they bring home from trick-or-treating.”

Cannabis use – what’s legal vs. illegal

Following the launch of non-medical cannabis sales in the state this summer, the DCC reminds Ohioans that, according to the initiated statute passed by voters in November 2023, the use of non-medical cannabis in a public area is considered a minor misdemeanor. Similar to alcohol, use of non-medical cannabis by individuals under the age of 21 is prohibited, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines as well as jail time. In addition, Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to marijuana as well.

Cannabis safety reminders

Any adults over the age of 21 who choose to use cannabis products are urged to proceed with caution. The DCC advises consulting a physician, avoiding mixing cannabis with alcohol, always locking cannabis products away from children, and abiding by no-driving and no-public-use laws. Like alcohol, it is illegal to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. According to OSHP, in 2023, impaired driving was a factor in 58% of all fatal crashes, and drug-impaired driving was involved in 44% of those fatal crashes. Over one in five impaired driving arrests made by state troopers last year involved a driver impaired by marijuana and/or another drug.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), developing brains, such as those in young adults, are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) because the brain continues to develop until the age of 25.

Responsible alcohol consumption

For Ohioans over the age of 21, the Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) encourages responsible alcohol use during Halloween festivities. As a reminder, Ohioans cannot legally consume alcohol in public places that are outside of a liquor permit holder’s premises or the boundaries of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) during its active hours. Click here to view the locations and details of DORAs across Ohio. Individuals convicted of selling or providing alcohol to individuals under the age of 21 can face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for each offense.

If adults plan on consuming alcohol, they should plan ahead by staying hydrated, eating well, and arranging safe transportation. If hosting a party, hosts must take care to not over-serve guests or those who are already intoxicated. The Division also encourages hosts to offer alcohol-free options and ensure the safety of their guests, including arranging alternative transportation, if needed.

“Being cautious and mindful of alcohol consumption not only ensures personal safety but also contributes to an enjoyable holiday for everyone involved,” DOLC Superintendent Jaqueline DeGenova said.

Reminders to liquor permit holders

Liquor permit holders are reminded not to serve anyone underage or those who are already intoxicated. In addition, they should always check IDs, especially at the point of sale, even if that means asking a patron to temporarily remove their Halloween costume/mask to verify identity. In addition, permitted establishments should take measures to prevent staff or consumers from bringing illegal drugs, including cannabis, into their establishments, onto adjacent sidewalks, or into parking lots.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is the state’s chief regulatory agency, focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans. We ensure businesses follow the laws that help them create jobs and keep Ohioans safe. To learn more about what we do, visit our website at com.ohio.gov.

