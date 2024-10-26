DACC thanks businesses for partnerships

Zelo Media Founder Zechariah Bowie (center) poses with a group of Digital Design interns working a photography event. From left to right: Brandon Fish, a junior from Worthington Kilbourne; Kate Zavaski, a junior from Olentangy Liberty; Zechariah Bowie, founder of Zelo Media; Kya Clark, a junior from Westerville Central High School; Abigail Camealy, a home schooled junior; and Nick Devault, a junior from Buckeye Valley High School. Environmental Management, Inc. (EMI) leadership pose for a photo with Delaware Area Career Center Landscaping and Construction Instructor Gary Kessler after EMI was presented a 2024 Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award from the DACC. From left to right: Josh Chalfant, EMI associate director of training and development; Kessler; and Mike Lynch, EMI account representative. Lisa-Marie Reinhart | Delaware Area Career Center

The Delaware Area Career Center recently honored two business partners, Zelo Media and Environmental Management, Inc. (EMI), with the 2024 Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Awards.

The DACC said the purpose of the awards is to “recognize the support that is provided to empower, prepare, inspire, and connect DACC students to future opportunities.”

Both recepiants were honored at the annual DACC Business Partner Advisory Dinner earlier this month in front of an assembled group of more than 300 business and industry partners who serve as advisors to the DACC.

The DACC reported that Zelo Media, led by DACC alumnus Zechariah Bowie, has been “a dedicated partner” to the Digital Design program and reported that Bowie mentors students in photography and video production, offering “real-world experiences through job shadowing and work-based learning opportunities.”

“(Bowie’s) involvement has helped students enhance their portfolios, gain practical skills, and prepare for successful careers,” The DACC said in a release Wednesday.

The DACC reported that Bowie also supports community outreach events, which they said inspires younger students to explore creative fields.

“I understand the challenges these kids face,” Bowie said. “I try to provide them with opportunities and resources to help them succeed in whatever path they choose.”

The second receipant, EMI, has partnered with the DACC’s Landscape Architecture & Construction program for over a decade, the school said Wednesday.

“(EMI) has offered work-based learning, internships, and mentorship that have led to full-time employment for many students,” the DACC reported. “EMI also supports DACC students in competitions and community projects, fostering hands-on learning experiences that bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.