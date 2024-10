Delaware County Property Transfers

1620 Highland View Dr, Powell, Garber, Anthony P & Bernert, Samantha J To: Slagle, Roy A & Jennifer D, $626,000

12619 Bevelheimer Rd, Westerville, Baker, Mel A & Churches, Pamela A To: Churches, Pamela A, $341,750

2032 Woodland Hall Dr, Delaware, Reier, Preena To: Waddell, Donald D & Cheryl, $1,460,000

760 Patch Reef Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $103,000

1424 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $109,200

498 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

5714 Cloverdale Dr, Galena, Musgrave, Mark T & Christiane M Trustees To: Hernandez, Jose L Cortes, $735,000

785 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Thota, Supraja & Pulla, Sre Sai Suhas To: Bade, Venkat Sharath & Desai, Shailly Yogesh Trustees, $240,000

9479 Wilbrook Dr, Powell, Al Czervik Trust The To: Younkin, Brett & Leslie, $1,395,000

4176 Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware, Filby, Dale Kevin Jr To: Blevins, Laura H & Bradford Jr, $325,000

223 Tar Heel Dr, Delaware, Hedges, Aaron & Alicia To: Ray, Aaron Matthew & Jessica Lee, $425,500

600 Executive Blvd, Delaware, Weihrauch, Margaret To: Cline, Angela, $232,500

303 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Korakoppula, Jaganmohan Goud & Vadlakonda, Swetha, $591,431

104 Cameo Woods Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $103,000

3390 Copthorne Dr, Galena, Jewett, Debra L Successor Trustee To: Losey, Ian, $589,500

1877 Whitehill Dr, Delaware, Campos, Alejandro Isaac Cuevas & Galindo, Paola To: Henderson, Brittany & Walker, Antwon, $600,000

6505 Via Florenza Dr, Galena, Davis Jeffrey Scott & Carmen Louise To: Stein Andrew Joseph & Reynolds Meredith, $990,000

361 Nature Trl, Westerville, Ceh, Steven E & Sandra L To: Greene, Anthony B & Sheryl K Trustees, $385,000

6418 Troy Rd, Radnor, Bruner Land Company Inc To: Landes, Ian T & Dana L, $145,900

1403 Merion Ct, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Romanelli, Antonio & Gabrielle, $516,840

3693 Old Glory Loop, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Veltre, Michele A & Joseph M, $503,150