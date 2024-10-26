Preparing for presentations has benefits

Next month, I will do my 50th presentation since becoming a judge in 2017. I never thought I would be doing so many presentations.

So what presentations am I doing? Each one is a little different. Most are lecture style and 90 minutes long. Although, a few were as short as 30 minutes and some are all day long. Typically, I do presentations with one or two co-presenters. The topics vary but usually are about family law, best practices, and the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court dispute resolution programs.

Most, if not all, of the presentations have offered continuing legal education (CLE) credit. Attorneys are required to take 24 hours of CLE every two years. Judges and magistrates are required to take 40 hours of CLE every two years.

I never thought I would be asked to do so many presentations. Why? Honestly, I do not think I am that good at it. If you have ever talked with me, you know I talk fast and I tend to mumble. These are not two of the best qualities for public speaking. I remember my dad working with me for the FFA speech contest and Mr. Tingley, my high school English and speech teacher, both telling me I needed to talk slower and pronounce the words more clearly.

In the next four weeks, I will be presenting on four different topics. Three topics are about our programs that we created to assist families with resolving their disputes including Settlement Week, Neutral Evaluations and Co-parent Coaching. For the fourth topic, I am presenting with a judge from Australia on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in family law cases. We will include a real-time demonstration of the benefits of AI.

So, how does any of this help the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court?

While there are many benefits, I will only mention two of them. First, with every presentation I meet more people and build a more robust professional network. This professional network is invaluable. Being able to call or email someone that you have worked with the next county over or on the other side of the world is a great resource to have. And a resource that I use often.

Second, every time I have worked preparing for a presentation, I have learned something new. This continual learning has helped me to grow and become a better judge.

As an example, I am preparing to talk about AI and family law cases. Family law, like every other aspect of our lives, is going to be impacted by AI. Most of us use AI every day and do not even think about it. As I am writing this article on my laptop, the word processor is using AI to suggest words as I type.

And, as AI evolves and improves, it will become an even larger part of our lives. By preparing to teach on the subject, I have learned a great deal about AI. I am now working to determine how best to utilize AI as a resource to make improvements and create efficiencies with the court and the court process.

The final presentation I have this year is teaching at New Judge Orientation. The Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College does an outstanding job providing education to new judges. I will be teaching with another Domestic Relation Judge for two and a half days to ensure newly elected judges are well prepared for their first day on the bench.

I really enjoy teaching at New Judge Orientation. It is great to meet new judges as they prepare to start their time on the bench. I also love to be able to give back and help others as so many people helped me when I was a new judge.

Randall D. Fuller is judge of the Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Fuller is a lifelong resident of Delaware County.