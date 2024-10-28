Radnor, Thompson: County’s northwestern townships

The entrance to Radnor’s cemetery. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The Thompson Township Hall. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

The two most northwestern townships in the county are Radnor and Thompson. Here’s a quick glance at these neighbors to the north of the City of Delaware.

Radnor Township

Radnor is bordered to the east by Marlboro, Troy and Delaware townships; to the north by Marion County; to the south by Scioto Township; and to the west by Thompson Township.

According to the Radnor Heritage Society, the township was first settled in 1803 and named after a county in Wales. The Welsh influence can be seen in the unique Lych Gate that was added to the cemetery in 1911. The village was once named Delhi, but the name was changed to be the same as the township in the 1870s. To learn more, visit www.radnortheritagesociety.org.

The township said it has a population of more than 1,400.

The township hall/community center is at 4061 State Route 203, Radnor. Fiscal Officer Katarina Wheeland is also the contact for renting the community room.

As of Sept. 1, 2024, the trustee were Chair Dan Boysel, Vice Chair Dave Weber and Cameron James. The trustees meet the second and fourth Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Todd Coonfare heads the cemetery and Bob Fish is the interim fire chief. The township website said, “The township operates a 25-man volunteer fire department, www.radnorfire.org. In addition, the township maintains over 28 miles of roads as well as two cemeteries, one active and one inactive.”

For more information, visit www.radnortwp.org or call 740-595-3623. There is also a non-government Facebook page, Radnor Ohio Residents.

Thompson Township

Thompson Township is in the upper left-hand corner of Delaware County. It is bordered to the east by Radnor Township and the south by Scioto Township. Thompson borders Marion County (Prospect Township) to the north and Union County (Claibourne and Leesburg townships) to the west.

The website Wikipedia said that Thomspon was founded in 1820 and named after a surveyor. It has an area 20.3 square miles.

There are two other Thompson townships in the state, in Geauga and Seneca counties.

The 2020 U.S. Census gave the population of the township as 659.

Its township hall is at 4373 State Route 257 North, Radnor.

As of Sept. 1, 2024, the trustees were Chair William A. Thompson III, Vice Chair Suzette Hall and Kent Manley. The Fiscal Officer is Leslie Herbert.

For more information, visit Thompson – Delaware County or call 740-595-3458.

Both townships are in the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

Assistant editor’s note: There’s more to the county than the City of Delaware, and this Meet Your Neighbor series looks at some of the other areas of Delaware County.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 740-413-0906.