Burkhart Farm Center serving local communities

Burkhart Farm Center, Inc., Bucyrus, Ohio is a 4 generation family owned and operated Case IH dealership which began in 1983, as an International Harvester dealership.

Farmers Serving Farmers is the motto by which our dealership lives. We know well the equipment we sell and service, because we have first-hand experience running it in the field

Our customers value many things when coming to our dealership:

-Service-We are an available contact 24/7

-A large on-hand parts inventory

-Top notch ‘In Season’ support of parts and service

-Quality, durable reasonably priced parts and services

-Reliable warranties

-Caring, professionally trained personnel with longevity in the dealership

-Quality equipment

-A name they can trust

-Someone who will meet them at their point of need and go the extra mile for whatever their problem

Burkhart Farm Center is located at 4295 Monnett New Winchester Rd., Bucyrus, OH 44820.