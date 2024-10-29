Dealing with a traumatic loss? Cornerstone of Hope can help

The Mid-Ohio Traumatic Loss Response Team at Cornerstone of Hope offers free support for traumatic loss survivors in Delaware, Morrow, Marion, and Crawford Counties.

We provide prompt responses for those affected by suicide, homicide, and substance-related deaths and strive to connect survivors with programs, services, and resources to support them on their grief journey.

We offer grieving individuals a safe place to cope with their loss and emerge from their pain with a renewed sense of purpose.

If you need help or want more information about our services, please call 1-833-634-4673 (HOPE).